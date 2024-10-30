Field Safety Notices: 30th October 2024

List of Field Safety Notices for 30th October 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
30 October 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
30 October 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: Hamilton Medical : HAMILTON-C6

28 October 2024

Neonatal/adult intensive-care ventilator

Model: 160021

MHRA reference: 33749925 2024/010/029/601/108

BD: 4Fr Single-Lumen PowerPICC Catheters

30 October 2024

Peripherally-inserted central venous catheter

MHRA reference: 33739247 2024/010/028/601/056

Updates to this page

Published 30 October 2024