Field Safety Notices: 30th October 2024
List of Field Safety Notices for 30th October 2024
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: Hamilton Medical : HAMILTON-C6
28 October 2024
Neonatal/adult intensive-care ventilator
Model: 160021
MHRA reference: 33749925 2024/010/029/601/108
BD: 4Fr Single-Lumen PowerPICC Catheters
30 October 2024
Peripherally-inserted central venous catheter
MHRA reference: 33739247 2024/010/028/601/056