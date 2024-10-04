Field Safety Notices: 30 September to 4 October 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 30 September to 4 October 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Siemens Healthineers: ACUSON Juniper and ACUSON Juniper Select Ultrasound systems

08 February 2024

General-purpose ultrasound imaging system

Model: 11335791, 11653093 (System IVK: 11335791)

MHRA reference: 32819130   2024/002/027/601/057  

Aidence: Veye Lung Nodules

27 February 2024

Model: 3.22.0

MHRA reference: 28038186    

Arjo: IndiGo Intuitive Drive Assistance

14 February 2024

Accessory for basic electric hospital beds

Model: INDI-XXX

MHRA reference: 28028412    

Baxter: Flo-Rester, Flo-Thru, Vascular Probe, Ma Recette

29 February 2024

Surgical intravascular shunt 

MHRA reference: 28043281 Letter   

MHRA reference: 28043281 FSN      

BD: BodyGuard MicroSet

26 February 2024

Electric infusion pump admin set,single use 

MHRA reference: 28028023     

Beckman Coulter: DxA Automation System / DxA Aliquoter

23 February 2024 FSN-24006

Specimen processing instrument IVD, automated 

MHRA reference: 28043275    

Beckman Coulter: Access Substrate

23 February 2024

Chemiluminescent substrate reagent IVD

Model: 81906

MHRA reference: 28043269    

bioMérieux: BIOFIRE Pneumoniaplus (PNplus) Panel  

08 February 2024

Multiple-type respiratory pathogen nucleic acid 

Model: RFIT-ASY-0142 (PNplus, 30-pack), RFIT-ASY-0143 (PNplus, 6-pack) 

MHRA reference: 27943715    

bioMérieux: MUELLER HINTON E AGAR

26 Jan 2023

Mueller-Hinton agar antimicrobial susceptibility 

MHRA reference: 27942675     

BVI: 581012 - IRRIGATION HANDLE (20/SP)

13 February 2024

MHRA reference: 28029327    

CONMED: HIP PRESERVATION SYSTEM SIGNATURE SERIES

09 February 2024

Arthroscopic shaver system blade, single-use

MHRA reference: 28043125    

Cook: Dilators - Coons Taper, EntuitSecure Adjustable Gastrointestinal Suture Anchor Sets, Chiba Biopsy Needles

28 February 2024

Model: JCD22.0-38-20-COONS, GIAS-SRM-ADJ-2, DCHN-22-15.0, DCHN-22-15.0-U

MHRA reference: 28028797    

27 February 2024

Model: 17-5220/01

MHRA reference: 28040570     

Luminex: NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel 

25 January 2024

MHRA reference: 28038177 Letter    

MHRA reference: 28038177 FSN    

Medicina: ENFit double-lumen polyurethane “Replogle” tube 

12 February 2024

Model: NF02L

MHRA reference: 28030507    

Olympus: SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System  

28 February 2024

General/multiple surgical solid-state laser system

Model: TFL-PLS, TFL-SLS

MHRA reference: 28029779    

Randox: MICROALBUMIN CALIBRATOR SERIES (mALB CAL)  

31 January 2024

Microalbumin IVD, calibrator

MHRA reference: 28028402    

RaySearch Laboratories: RayStation

23 February 2024

Model: 8B, 9A, 9B, 10A, 10B, 11A, 11B, 12A, 12B, 2023B, 2024A

MHRA reference: 28043273     

Roche: t 511/ t 711: PT-aPTT

April 2023

MHRA reference: 27919638  

Siemens Healthineers: ACUSON Redwood ultrasound system 

Ref: US005-24-S + US011-12-24-S 

General-purpose ultrasound imaging system 

Model: 11503314  

MHRA reference: 28037799

Published 4 October 2024