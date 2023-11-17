Field Safety Notices: 30 October to 3 November 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 30 October to 3 November 2023.

Abbott: Alinity s System

19 October 2023

Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 27512962

Abbott: Alinity m HCV AMP Kit

30 October 2023

Hepatitis C virus nucleic acid IVD, kit, nucleic acid technique (NAT)

MHRA reference: 27520217    

Baxter: EVO IQ Syringe Pump

17 October 2023

Model: ESYR001GRC (non UK) and ESYR001UKI (UK)

MHRA reference: 27512180    

Beckman Coulter: Access 2 Immunoassay Analyzer (81600N); Access 2 Immunoassay Analyzer, Refurbished (386220); Access 2 Immunoassay Analyzer-Refurbished (A65531); and Access 2 Section, DxC 600i Packaged (A25640)

30 January 2023

Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 5143098    

bioMérieux: BCID2 Panel

02 November 2023

Multiple bloodstream pathogen nucleic acid IVD, kit, nucleic acid amplification/mass spectrometry

Model: RFIT-ASY-0147

MHRA reference: 27515932    

Eitan Medical: Sapphire Multi-Therapy and Sapphire Epidural

12 September 2023

MHRA reference: 27515954    

Elekta: Unity

June 2023

SINGLE ENERGY LINEAR ACCELERATORS

Model: 1553106

MHRA reference: 27512490 update to 5145650

Medtronic: HVAD Pump Implant Kit

October 2023 FA1372

Implantable Ventricular Circulatory Assist System

MHRA reference: 27516083    

Philips: Allura Xper, Allura Centron, and Azurion systems

15 August 2023

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: 708032, 708034, 708036, 708037, 708038, 722001, 722002, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722019, 722020, 722022, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722031, 722033, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058, 722059, 722063, 722064, 722065, 722066, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722280, 722400

MHRA reference: 27515072    

Philips: Intera, Achieva, Ingenia CX

23 October 2023

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: 781105, 781195, 781295, 781178, 781196, 781296, 781343, 781283, 781346, 781261, 781262, 781260, 782112

MHRA reference: 27503910

