Field Safety Notices: 30 May to 3 June 2022

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity s System

28 April 2022

IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/005/002/701/019

ELItech Group

04 March 2022

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: MAGNESIUM

MHRA reference: 2022/003/031/401/500

Medline: Soft suction liner

25 May 2022

Surgical equipment, miscellaneous

MHRA reference: 2022/005/026/599/006