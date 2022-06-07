Field Safety Notices: 30 May to 3 June 2022
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 30 May to 3 June 2022.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.
Abbott: Alinity s System
28 April 2022
IVDs, viral microbiology
MHRA reference: 2022/005/002/701/019
ELItech Group
04 March 2022
IVDs, clinical chemistry
Model: MAGNESIUM
MHRA reference: 2022/003/031/401/500
Medline: Soft suction liner
25 May 2022
Surgical equipment, miscellaneous
MHRA reference: 2022/005/026/599/006