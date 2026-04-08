Field Safety Notices: 30 March - 3 April 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 30 March - 3 April 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 April 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
8 April 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: AfinionTM HbA1c

04 February 2026

Model: HbA1c, HbA1c Control, HbA1 Calibration verification

MHRA reference: 39058213 2026/003/019/601/102

Boston Scientific: ACCOLADE

March 2026

MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 1

MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 2

MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 3

MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 4

IVOCLAR VIVADENT: Adhese 2

Ref 03-2026-001-R

MHRA reference: 39028557 2026/003/031/601/016 Customer Letter

MHRA reference: 39028557 2026/003/031/601/016 Distributor Letter

Resoundant: Acoustic Driver System

17 March 2026

Model: RESYS4001-RESYSAB

MHRA reference: 38995434 2026/002/026/601/160

Updates to this page

Published 8 April 2026
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