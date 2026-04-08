Field Safety Notices: 30 March - 3 April 2026
List of Field Safety Notices for 30 March - 3 April 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: AfinionTM HbA1c
04 February 2026
Model: HbA1c, HbA1c Control, HbA1 Calibration verification
MHRA reference: 39058213 2026/003/019/601/102
Boston Scientific: ACCOLADE
March 2026
MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 1
MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 2
MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 3
MHRA reference: 38991805 2026/003/013/601/054 Letter 4
IVOCLAR VIVADENT: Adhese 2
Ref 03-2026-001-R
MHRA reference: 39028557 2026/003/031/601/016 Customer Letter
MHRA reference: 39028557 2026/003/031/601/016 Distributor Letter
Resoundant: Acoustic Driver System
17 March 2026
Model: RESYS4001-RESYSAB
MHRA reference: 38995434 2026/002/026/601/160