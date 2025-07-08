Field Safety Notices: 30 June to 4 July 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 30 June to 4 July 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abiomed: Automated Impella Controller (AIC)
Date: 24 June 2025
Description: Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump cathete
Model: 0042-0040; 0042-0010; 0042-0000
MHRA reference: 36018326 2025/006/021/601/001
GE Medical Systems: Infinia and VG Series Nuclear Medicine systems
Ref 40908
Description: Nuclear Medicine systems
MHRA reference: 36035823 2025/007/001/601/082
Maquet Cardiovascular: VH-3010 Power Supply for Hemopro Harvesting Tool
Date: March 2025
MHRA reference: 36035128 2025/003/012/601/091
Medtronic: Becker and Exacta External Drainage and Monitoring Systems
Date: June 2025
MHRA reference: 36038397 2024/011/004/601/022
mo-Vis: R-net joysticks
Date: 06 June 2025
MHRA reference: 36012447 2025/006/027/601/013
Penta Arzneimittel: PulmoClear 0.9% Isotonic Saline Sol for Inhalation
Date: 21 May 2025
Description: inhalation Solution
MHRA reference: 36040267 2025/005/020/601/086
Philips: Spectral CT
Date: 21 May 2025
Description: Full-body CT system
Model: 728333, 728340, 728344, 728343
MHRA reference: 36018550 2025/006/004/601/029
Philips: Azurion system
Date: 29 May 2025
Description: Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
Model: 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722280, 722281, 722282
MHRA reference: 35994192 2025/006/002/601/060
Pie Medical: 3mensio Workstation
Date: June 2025
Description: Radiology DICOM image processing application softw
Model: 10.6 & 10.7 (including service packs)
MHRA reference: 36057810 2025/007/003/601/015
Siemens: Atellica CH Diazo Total Bilirubin (D_TBil)
Date: June 2025
Description: Total bilirubin IVD, kit, spectrophotometry
MHRA reference: 36049348 2025/007/002/601/055