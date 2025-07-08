Field Safety Notices: 30 June to 4 July 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 30 June to 4 July 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 July 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
8 July 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abiomed: Automated Impella Controller (AIC)

Date: 24 June 2025

Description: Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump cathete

Model: 0042-0040; 0042-0010; 0042-0000

MHRA reference: 36018326 2025/006/021/601/001

GE Medical Systems: Infinia and VG Series Nuclear Medicine systems

Ref 40908

Description: Nuclear Medicine systems

MHRA reference: 36035823 2025/007/001/601/082

Maquet Cardiovascular: VH-3010 Power Supply for Hemopro Harvesting Tool

Date: March 2025

MHRA reference: 36035128 2025/003/012/601/091

Medtronic: Becker and Exacta External Drainage and Monitoring Systems

Date: June 2025

MHRA reference: 36038397 2024/011/004/601/022

mo-Vis: R-net joysticks

Date: 06 June 2025

MHRA reference: 36012447 2025/006/027/601/013

Penta Arzneimittel: PulmoClear 0.9% Isotonic Saline Sol for Inhalation

Date: 21 May 2025

Description: inhalation Solution

MHRA reference: 36040267 2025/005/020/601/086

Philips: Spectral CT

Date: 21 May 2025

Description: Full-body CT system

Model: 728333, 728340, 728344, 728343

MHRA reference: 36018550 2025/006/004/601/029

Philips: Azurion system

Date: 29 May 2025

Description: Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722280, 722281, 722282

MHRA reference: 35994192 2025/006/002/601/060

Pie Medical: 3mensio Workstation

Date: June 2025

Description: Radiology DICOM image processing application softw

Model: 10.6 & 10.7 (including service packs)

MHRA reference: 36057810 2025/007/003/601/015

Siemens: Atellica CH Diazo Total Bilirubin (D_TBil)

Date: June 2025

Description: Total bilirubin IVD, kit, spectrophotometry

MHRA reference: 36049348 2025/007/002/601/055

Updates to this page

Published 8 July 2025
Contents