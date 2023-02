Field Safety Notices: 30 January to 3 February 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity m HBV AMP Kit

12 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5028007

Abbott: FreeStyle Libre 2 Sensors

February 2023

MHRA reference: 5044080

Aidapt Bathrooms: Wheelchair attendant\occupant driven collapsible

12 January 2023

Model: VA170 & VA165Silver

MHRA reference: 5023437

Aspire Pharma: Epimax

20 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5032139

B Braun: INF.SP.LINE,TRANS,PVC,LL,250CM-EU

25 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5037381

BD: Venovo Venous Stent System

10 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5044151

Bio-Rad: IH-1000

26 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5036802

DeVilbiss Healthcare: 5L Oxygen Concentrator

23 December 2022

Model: 525

MHRA reference: 5036698

GE Healthcare: NM/CT 850

18 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5026862

Ivoclar: VivaPen Snap-On Cannulas

November 2022

MHRA reference: 5041158

Leica Biosystems: BOND tm Ready-to-Use Primary Antibody Bcl-6 (LN22)

14 October 2022

MHRA reference: 5029948

Medtronic: Affinity Fusion Oxygenator TMA

December 2022

Model: BB811, BB841, CB811, CB841

MHRA reference: 5028041

Medtronic: Vanta Clinician Programmer Application

FA1260, January 2023

Model: A71200

MHRA reference: 5041176

Medtronic: Vanta / Sequentia LT Clinician Programmer Application

FA1266, January 2023

Model: A71200

MHRA reference: 5038274

Medtronic: Vanta LT Clinician Programmer Application

FA1292, January 2023

Model: A71200

MHRA reference: 5037448

Medtronic: Tri-Staple 2.0 Black Intelligent Reload

January 2023

Model: SIG60AXT

MHRA reference: 5036699

Objective Imaging: Glissando 20SL

02 February 2023

Model: 20SL 40X CE-IVD

MHRA reference: 5044043

Peninne: Link Yankauer Sets and Suction Connecting Tubing

10 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5041304

Randox: CRP

01 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5041191

Schiller Medical: DEFIGARD Touch-7

December 2022

MHRA reference: 5033044

Seegene: Allplex RV Essential Assay

14 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5026060

Siemens Healthineers: ARTIS pheno, ARTIS icono biplane/icono floor

February 2023

MHRA reference: 5044037

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica CH 930 Analyzer

January 2023

MHRA reference: 5041193

Teleflex: Rüsch EndoGuide T

January 2023

MHRA reference: 5029894

ThermoFisher Scientific: Thermo Scientific Oxoid MacConkey Agar without Salt

31 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5038225

Zimmer Biomet: Oxford Fixed Lateral

06 December 2022

Model: 154341

MHRA reference: 5041242