Field Safety Notices: 30 December 2024 to 3 January 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 30 December 2024 to 3 January 2025.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Boston Scientific: AXIOS™ Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System

20.12.2024

Transenteric Drainage Tube

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34354102   2024/012/020/601/106

iThera Medical: MSOT Acuity Echo CE, MSOT Acuity Echo Research Systems, MSOT Acuity Research Systems

17.12.2024

Combined ultrasound and optoacoustic imaging of soft tissue.

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34354080   2024/012/019/601/140

Getinge: MEGA 7.5Fr. 40cc IAB with Accessories Inter-Aortic Balloons (IAB)’s)

01 October 2024

MEGA* IAB CATHETER

LOT: 3000344298

MHRA reference: 34354016   2024/009/024/601/100

Werfen: HemosIL Heparin Calibrators – UPDATED FSN

23 December 2024

Part No. 0020300600 – All In-Date Lots (See Appendix A)

MHRA reference: 34328505   2024/012/030/601/047

MHRA reference: 34328505 - Response form

Maquet Critical Care AB / Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e - MCC/24/001/IU: Sevoflurane vaporizers – UPDATED FSN

10 December 2024

MX-9228 Rev 1 - Addresses the replacement of affected vaporizers initially identified in MX-9154 issued in April 2024 – MHRA Ref. 29480963

Anaesthesia system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34353324   2024/004/024/601/039

Maquet Critical Care AB / Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e - MCC/24/001/IU: Sevoflurane vaporizers – additional units

10 December 2024

MX-9262 Rev 1 - Extends to additional affected vaporizers identified through the root cause investigation.

Anaesthesia system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34353256   2024/004/024/601/039

Maquet Critical Care AB / Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e - MCC/24/001/IU: Additional information for all Sevoflurane vaporizers

10 December 2024

MX-9255 Rev 1 - Covers all sevoflurane vaporizers manufactured since the launch of Flow in 2010.

Anaesthesia system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34353213   2024/004/024/601/039

Maquet Critical Care AB / Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e - MCC-24-003-IU: Leakage during filling of QuikFil vaporizer - Vaporizer Sevoflurane Quik Fil

13 December 2024

MX-9221 Rev 1

Anaesthesia system

Model: See Consignee list

MHRA reference: 34352729   FSNs -  6.6.2-2024-108366

