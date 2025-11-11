Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 November 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 3 to 7 November 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
AL.CHI.MI.A. S.r.l: GOT multi: Update to FSN 35236225
27 October 2025
Vitreous humour replacement medium, post-operative
MHRA reference: 37531226 2025/004/003/601/027
Becton Dickinson: BD BACTE MGI 960 PZA Kit
04 November 2025
Multiple antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentr
MHRA reference: 37532370 2025/011/003/601/017
C.R. Bard: InLay Optima Ureteral Stent
06 November 2025
Polymeric ureteral stent
MHRA reference: 37522290 2025/010/031/601/029
Datascope: Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
14 July 2025
circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon
MHRA reference: 37534784 2024/004/005/601/132
Hill-Rom: Accella
03 November 2025
Model: P006789A, P006792A, P006793A, P006788A60001, P006788A60002, P006788A60004
MHRA reference: 37533445 2025/010/030/601/084
Kerr Italia: ZenFlex Rotary File
06 November 2025
Rotary/reciprocating endodontic file, single-use
MHRA reference: 37563156 2025/011/006/601/107
LivaNova: Symmetry VNS Therapy Generator
22 October 2025
Model: 8103
MHRA reference: 37521929 2025/010/023/601/001
Medtronic: Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan
October 2025 FA1511
MHRA reference: 37519680 2025/010/010/601/059
Nexus Astraia B.V. (formerIy ICT Healthcare Technology Solutions B.V.): Mosos CTG
15000-25-01-EN
MHRA reference: 37548911 2025/011/005/601/040
Tandem Diabetes Care: t:slim X2 Insulin Pump: Update to FSN 37303371
03 November 2025
Ambulatory Insulin Infusion pump, electronic
MHRA reference: 37553272 2025/008/005/601/063
TEKNIMED: ESOBLOCK Ø12mm
31 October 2025
Polymer orthopaedic cement restrictor bioabsorbable
MHRA reference: 37543594 2025/011/004/601/040
VIAM: Juvelook / Lenisna
03 October 2025
Model: Juvelook / Lenisna200
MHRA reference: 37529623 2025/010/020/601/001