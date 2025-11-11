Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 November 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 3 to 7 November 2025.

AL.CHI.MI.A. S.r.l: GOT multi: Update to FSN 35236225

27 October 2025

Vitreous humour replacement medium, post-operative

MHRA reference: 37531226 2025/004/003/601/027

Becton Dickinson: BD BACTE MGI 960 PZA Kit

04 November 2025

Multiple antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentr

MHRA reference: 37532370 2025/011/003/601/017

C.R. Bard: InLay Optima Ureteral Stent

06 November 2025

Polymeric ureteral stent

MHRA reference: 37522290 2025/010/031/601/029

Datascope: Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

14 July 2025

circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon

MHRA reference: 37534784 2024/004/005/601/132

Hill-Rom: Accella

03 November 2025

Model: P006789A, P006792A, P006793A, P006788A60001, P006788A60002, P006788A60004

MHRA reference: 37533445 2025/010/030/601/084

Kerr Italia: ZenFlex Rotary File

06 November 2025

Rotary/reciprocating endodontic file, single-use

MHRA reference: 37563156 2025/011/006/601/107

LivaNova: Symmetry VNS Therapy Generator

22 October 2025

Model: 8103

MHRA reference: 37521929 2025/010/023/601/001

Medtronic: Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan

October 2025 FA1511

MHRA reference: 37519680 2025/010/010/601/059

Nexus Astraia B.V. (formerIy ICT Healthcare Technology Solutions B.V.): Mosos CTG

15000-25-01-EN

MHRA reference: 37548911 2025/011/005/601/040

Tandem Diabetes Care: t:slim X2 Insulin Pump: Update to FSN 37303371

03 November 2025

Ambulatory Insulin Infusion pump, electronic

MHRA reference: 37553272 2025/008/005/601/063

TEKNIMED: ESOBLOCK Ø12mm

31 October 2025

Polymer orthopaedic cement restrictor bioabsorbable

MHRA reference: 37543594 2025/011/004/601/040

VIAM: Juvelook / Lenisna

03 October 2025

Model: Juvelook / Lenisna200

MHRA reference: 37529623 2025/010/020/601/001

