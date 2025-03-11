Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 March 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 3 to 7 March 2025.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Arcomed: SP6000 Hyperbaric

4th October 2023

Infusionspumpe, ambulant 16-491

Model: 6T-HYBA-W-BA, 7T-HYBA-W-BA

MHRA reference: 34851934   

Baxter: EVO IQ Large Volume Pump

28th November 2024

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

Model: ELVP001UKI

MHRA reference: 34865175   2024/011/028/601/018

Beckman Coulter: Access Vitamin B12 Reagent

25021

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 34898637   2025/003/003/601/043 - Vigilance Response Form UK

MHRA reference: 34898637   2025/003/003/601/043 - Customer Letter UK 

GA diagnostics: IT Leishmania

27th February 2025

MHRA reference: 34878658   2025/002/025/601/063 

Icumedical: Medima Infusion Pump

9th January 2025

Model: All (Sx00 & Px00)

MHRA reference: 34869208   2025/001/006/601/019  

Medistim: Medistim L15 Ultrasound Imaging probe

FSCA25-001

MHRA reference: 34899065   2025/003/004/601/044

MHRA reference: 34899065   2025/003/004/601/044 - Imaging Probe Manual

Medtronic: Stimulation RC Clinician Programmer Application

March 2025

NEUROSTIMULATORS PROGRAMMERS

Model: A71400

MHRA reference: 34910902   2025/003/005/601/073

Stryker: CINCHLOCK FLEX ANCHOR WITH INSERTER

March 2025

MHRA reference: 34901989   2025/002/025/601/049

