Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 March 2025

Arcomed: SP6000 Hyperbaric
4th October 2023
Infusionspumpe, ambulant 16-491
Model: 6T-HYBA-W-BA, 7T-HYBA-W-BA
MHRA reference: 34851934
Baxter: EVO IQ Large Volume Pump
28th November 2024
Bedside infusion pump, single-channel
Model: ELVP001UKI
MHRA reference: 34865175 2024/011/028/601/018
Beckman Coulter: Access Vitamin B12 Reagent
25021
See Section 8
MHRA reference: 34898637 2025/003/003/601/043 - Vigilance Response Form UK
MHRA reference: 34898637 2025/003/003/601/043 - Customer Letter UK
GA diagnostics: IT Leishmania
27th February 2025
MHRA reference: 34878658 2025/002/025/601/063
Icumedical: Medima Infusion Pump
9th January 2025
Model: All (Sx00 & Px00)
MHRA reference: 34869208 2025/001/006/601/019
Medistim: Medistim L15 Ultrasound Imaging probe
FSCA25-001
MHRA reference: 34899065 2025/003/004/601/044
MHRA reference: 34899065 2025/003/004/601/044 - Imaging Probe Manual
Medtronic: Stimulation RC Clinician Programmer Application
March 2025
NEUROSTIMULATORS PROGRAMMERS
Model: A71400
MHRA reference: 34910902 2025/003/005/601/073
Stryker: CINCHLOCK FLEX ANCHOR WITH INSERTER
March 2025
MHRA reference: 34901989 2025/002/025/601/049