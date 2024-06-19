Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 June 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 3 to 7 June 2024.
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Abbott: Afinion 2
22 May 2024
Model: 1116772, 1116774, 1116777, 1116778, 1116770, 1116771
MHRA reference: 30732416 Customer Letter
MHRA reference: 30732416 Distributor Letter
Abbott: Proclaim
June 2024 FA-Q224-NM-3
Spinal Cord-, electr. stimulation sys.
Model: 3660, 3661, 3662, 3664, 3665, 3667
MHRA reference: 30779031 - 2024/006/006/601/056
Abbott: Infinity
June 2024
Deep Brain electr. stimulation sys.
Model: 6660, 6661, 6662, 6663
MHRA reference: 30767067 - 2024/006/006/601/054
Acutronic: fabian HFO Classic and HFOi Ventilators
15 April 2024
Neonatal/paediatric pulmonary ventilators
Model: 112001; 113001
MHRA reference: 30709017 - 2024/005/030/601/050
Amity: Virusolve+ Wipes / Virusolve+ HLD Wipes
24 October 2023
MHRA reference: 30735127 - 2023/010/025/601/093
Beckman Coulter: AU IgM (Immunoglobulin M )
30 May 2024
Total immunoglobulin
MHRA reference: 30767242 - 2024/006/006/601/069
Cordis: OPTEASE Retrievable VCF and retrieval Catheter
18 December 2023
MHRA reference: 30710251
GVS: Aqualine
28 May 2024
MHRA reference: 30766959 - 2024/006/006/601/053
LORNE Laboratories: Papenzyme-plus
03 June 2024
Papain immunohematology reagent IVD
MHRA reference: 30743139 - 2024/006/004/601/031
Micrel: Rythmic Ultima
05 June 2024
MHRA reference: 30756005 - 2024/006/005/601/034
Ypsomed: mylife YpsoPump Orbit micro 2.0 infusion sets
06 June 2024
Electric infusion pump administration set
MHRA reference: 30767530 FSN - 2024/006/006/601/078
MHRA reference: 30767530 Letter - 2024/006/006/601/078