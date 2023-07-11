Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 July 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 3 to 7 July 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Alcon Eye Care: Phaco tips
5 July 2023
Phacoemulsification system handpiece tip, single-use
MHRA reference: 5354195
B Braun: MINOP TROCAR 150MM 4 WKING CHANNEL6.0MM
4 July 2023
Laparoscopic access Model: FF399R
MHRA reference: 5353124
Bactiguard (SEA) Sdn. Bhd: ZNN BACTIGUARD Bactiguard Implants
2 June 2023
Femur Nail
MHRA reference: 5352907
Beckman Coulter: Access Folate (Reagent Pack)
3 July 2023
Folate (vitamin B9) IVD, reagent
MHRA reference: 5351220
Blink Medical: Sternal Retractor
14 June 2023
MHRA reference: 5349466
GE Healthcare: TruSignal SpO2 Sensors
5 July 2023
Probe, pulse oximeter, single use
MHRA reference: 5349475
Philips: Azurion, Allura Xper
13 June 2023
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System Model: 722010, 722012, 722022, 722023, 722026, 722028, 722033, 722035, 722079, 722224
MHRA reference: 5349491
Stryker: Ambulance Stretcher, Electrohydraulic
June 2023
MHRA reference: 5303193