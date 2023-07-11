Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 July 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 3 to 7 July 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
11 July 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
11 July 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Alcon Eye Care: Phaco tips

5 July 2023

Phacoemulsification system handpiece tip, single-use

MHRA reference: 5354195

B Braun: MINOP TROCAR 150MM 4 WKING CHANNEL6.0MM

4 July 2023

Laparoscopic access Model: FF399R

MHRA reference: 5353124

Bactiguard (SEA) Sdn. Bhd: ZNN BACTIGUARD Bactiguard Implants

2 June 2023

Femur Nail

MHRA reference: 5352907

Beckman Coulter: Access Folate (Reagent Pack)

3 July 2023

Folate (vitamin B9) IVD, reagent

MHRA reference: 5351220

14 June 2023

MHRA reference: 5349466

GE Healthcare: TruSignal SpO2 Sensors

5 July 2023

Probe, pulse oximeter, single use

MHRA reference: 5349475

Philips: Azurion, Allura Xper

13 June 2023

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System Model: 722010, 722012, 722022, 722023, 722026, 722028, 722033, 722035, 722079, 722224

MHRA reference: 5349491

Stryker: Ambulance Stretcher, Electrohydraulic

June 2023

MHRA reference: 5303193

Published 11 July 2023