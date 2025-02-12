Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 February 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 3 to 7 February 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 February 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
11 February 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Allurion: Allurion Device / Elipse Gastric Balloon System

22 January 2025

Balloon, gastric, appetite-suppressing

Model: 10D

MHRA reference: 34605771   2025/001/031/601/011 

Baxter : EXTENDED LIFE PD TRANSFER SET, MINICAP EXTEND LIFE

23 October 2024

Tubing set, peritoneal dialysis

MHRA reference: 34640703   2024/010/022/601/043 - Letter

Baxter: AK 95, AK 96, AK 98

28 January 2025

Haemodialysis system Institutional / Home-Use

Model: 107012, 107119, 110656, 114742, 115250, 955404, 955604

MHRA reference: 34599078   2025/001/028/601/056

MHRA reference: 34599078   2025/001/028/601/056 - Home Patient Letter

MHRA reference: 34599078   2025/001/028/601/056 – Attachment 1

BRAINLAB: Multidisciplinary medical image management SW

CAPA-20250117-002791

Origin Data Management

Model: 30074-04B, 30074-04C

MHRA reference: 34641428   2025/002/005/601/017

Dexcom: Dexcom G6 Receiver

January/February 2025

Percutaneous glucose monitoring system

Model: MT24078-1 (mg/dL), MT24078-2 (mmol/L)

MHRA reference: 34652451   2025/001/009/601/082 

Drager: Ventstar Flex breathing circuits

February 2025

MHRA reference: 34630476   2025/002/004/601/068

Gama Healthcare: Clinell Contiplan

23 January 2025

MHRA reference: 34613318    2025/001/023/601/049 

Hamilton Medical: In2Flow Nasal cannula (sizes S, M, L)

6 February 2025

Nasal oxygen cannula, basic

Model: 10076606, 10076605, 10076604

MHRA reference: 34649940    2025/002/006/601/042

MHRA reference: 34649940    2025/002/006/601/042 

Hologic: Panther Fusion Tube Trays

30 January 2025

Model: FAB-15004

MHRA reference: 34601187   2025/001/031/601/061 

KLS Martin: OR light system (marLED E marLED X)

9 December 2024

Op./ex./treatm light mount,fix

MHRA reference: 34603880   2024/012/010/601/022

Medtronic: 37307: Activa™ SC 48054: Pocket Adaptor

January 2025

MHRA reference: 34613389    2024/005/014/601/019 

Steris: Cataract Set and Zeiss Microscope Caps

24 January 2025

MHRA reference: 34606148   2024/012/031/601/075

Updates to this page

Published 12 February 2025
Contents