Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 April 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Cordis: ANGIOGUARD™ RX/XP Emboli Capture Guidewire System

24 March 2023

Emboli Capture Guidewire System

MHRA reference: 5142352

Diagnostic Grifols: ERYTRA EFLEXIS

3 April 2023

Blood group/antibody screening analyser IVD automa

MHRA reference: 5144282

Elekta: Unity

March 2023

SINGLE ENERGY LINEAR ACCELERATORS

Model: 1553106

MHRA reference: 5145650

Medtronic: ACCY B31030 EXTENSION TUNNELER DBS

March 2023

Deep brain electrical stimulation system

Model: B31030

MHRA reference: 5145626

NuVasive: Precice System - IMLL, Short, Unyte and Freedom

April 2023

MHRA reference: 5145871