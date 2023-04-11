Field Safety Notices: 3 to 7 April 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 3 to 7 April 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Cordis: ANGIOGUARD™ RX/XP Emboli Capture Guidewire System
24 March 2023
Emboli Capture Guidewire System
MHRA reference: 5142352
Diagnostic Grifols: ERYTRA EFLEXIS
3 April 2023
Blood group/antibody screening analyser IVD automa
MHRA reference: 5144282
Elekta: Unity
March 2023
SINGLE ENERGY LINEAR ACCELERATORS
Model: 1553106
MHRA reference: 5145650
Medtronic: ACCY B31030 EXTENSION TUNNELER DBS
March 2023
Deep brain electrical stimulation system
Model: B31030
MHRA reference: 5145626
NuVasive: Precice System - IMLL, Short, Unyte and Freedom
April 2023
MHRA reference: 5145871