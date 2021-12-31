Field Safety Notices: 29 to 31 December 2021
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 29 to 31 December 2021
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
R82 (Elac): Push Brace
14 December 2021 Wheelchairs, Manual Model: 8910545 MHRA reference: 2021/012/015/701/024