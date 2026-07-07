Field Safety Notices: 29 June to 03 July 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 29 June to 03 July 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
bioMérieux: ARGENE ENTEROVIRUS R‑GENE
06 July 2026
Enterovirus nucleic acid (serotypes 68-71) IVD, kit, nucleic acid technique (NAT)
MHRA reference: 40009416 2026/006/025/601/100
Boston Scientific: Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System
02 July 2026
Cholangiography tubing set
MHRA reference: 40070209 2026/006/026/601/092
Chalice Medical: ECLS Tubing Packs
23 June 2026
MHRA reference: 40069010 2026/006/023/601/062
Corin: TaperFit
June 2026
Uncoated femoral stem prosthesis, one-piece
Model: 588.3600
MHRA reference: 40019584 2026/006/025/601/121
Maquet Critical Care: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e
01 July 2026
Anesthesia system
MHRA reference: 40080669 2026/007/002/601/073
Philips: Brand
17 June 2026
Description
Model:
MHRA reference: 40019766 2026/006/019/601/025
WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology: MEDUMAT Standard², with and without CO2
May 2026
Model: 28710-01, 28710-02, 28710-03, 28710-04
MHRA reference: 39886981 2026/005/006/601/037