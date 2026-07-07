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Field Safety Notices: 29 June to 03 July 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 29 June to 03 July 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
7 July 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Medical specialty:
Pharmacy
Issued:
6 July 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

bioMérieux: ARGENE ENTEROVIRUS R‑GENE

06 July 2026

Enterovirus nucleic acid (serotypes 68-71) IVD, kit, nucleic acid technique (NAT)

MHRA reference: 40009416 2026/006/025/601/100

Boston Scientific: Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System

02 July 2026

Cholangiography tubing set

MHRA reference: 40070209 2026/006/026/601/092

Chalice Medical: ECLS Tubing Packs

23 June 2026

MHRA reference: 40069010 2026/006/023/601/062

Corin: TaperFit

June 2026

Uncoated femoral stem prosthesis, one-piece

Model: 588.3600

MHRA reference: 40019584 2026/006/025/601/121

Maquet Critical Care: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e

01 July 2026

Anesthesia system

MHRA reference: 40080669 2026/007/002/601/073

Philips: Brand

17 June 2026

Description

Model:

MHRA reference: 40019766 2026/006/019/601/025

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology: MEDUMAT Standard², with and without CO2

May 2026

Model: 28710-01, 28710-02, 28710-03, 28710-04

MHRA reference: 39886981 2026/005/006/601/037

Updates to this page

Published 7 July 2026
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