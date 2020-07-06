Field Safety Notices - 29 June to 03 July 2020
Summary list of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 29 June to 03 July 2020
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Beckman Coulter: DxA 5000
23 June 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/601/002
Becton Dickinson: BD PosiFlush™ XS 10mL Syringe
01 July 2020
Vascular cannula/catheter accessories
MHRA reference: 2020/004/021/487/002
Biosense Webster: CARTO 3 System Version V7.1.80, CARTO VISITAG
V7.1.80
Therapy tissue ablation
MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/487/010
Biosensors Europe: BioPath 014 and BioPath 035
15 June 2020
Vascular cannula and catheters
Model: BPTH-14-xxxx; BPTH-35-xxxx
MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/601/001
CARDIONOVUM: LEGFLOW OTW Paclitaxel Releasing Peripheral Balloon Dilatation Catheter
June 2020
Vascular cannula and catheters
Model: All LEGFLOW OTW and RX models
MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/487/009
Magstim: Neurosign V4
22 June 2020
Stimulators diagnostic
MHRA reference: 2020/007/001/701/035
Project Engineering: MostCare UP
18 June 2020
Monitors, patient
Model: 08MC02
MHRA reference: 2020/006/026/701/020
Randox Laboratories: RANDOX LIPASE (LPS)
22 June 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
Model: LI3837, LI7979, LI8050, LI8361
MHRA reference: 2020/006/025/601/006
Randox Laboratories: RANDOX SOLUBLE TRANSFERRIN RECEPTORS CALIBRATOR SERIES & CONTROLS
29 June 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/006/030/601/001
Roche Diagnostics: Elecsys Troponin T hs
June 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/004/015/291/001
Sentinel Diagnostics: Fructosamine
25 June 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/007/001/291/002
Siemens Healthcare: Atellica IM 1300 and IM 1600 Analyzers
May 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/601/003
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Applied Biosystems® COVID-19 Interpretive Software
PR 430675
IVDs, sars-cov-2 pcr test
Model: 100093007; version 1.0 and 100093343; version 1.1
MHRA reference: 2020/006/003/487/001