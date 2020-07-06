Field Safety Notices - 29 June to 03 July 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Beckman Coulter: DxA 5000

23 June 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/601/002

Becton Dickinson: BD PosiFlush™ XS 10mL Syringe

01 July 2020

Vascular cannula/catheter accessories

MHRA reference: 2020/004/021/487/002

Biosense Webster: CARTO 3 System Version V7.1.80, CARTO VISITAG

V7.1.80

Therapy tissue ablation

MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/487/010

Biosensors Europe: BioPath 014 and BioPath 035

15 June 2020

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: BPTH-14-xxxx; BPTH-35-xxxx

MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/601/001

CARDIONOVUM: LEGFLOW OTW Paclitaxel Releasing Peripheral Balloon Dilatation Catheter

June 2020

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: All LEGFLOW OTW and RX models

MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/487/009

Magstim: Neurosign V4

22 June 2020

Stimulators diagnostic

MHRA reference: 2020/007/001/701/035

Project Engineering: MostCare UP

18 June 2020

Monitors, patient

Model: 08MC02

MHRA reference: 2020/006/026/701/020

Randox Laboratories: RANDOX LIPASE (LPS)

22 June 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: LI3837, LI7979, LI8050, LI8361

MHRA reference: 2020/006/025/601/006

Randox Laboratories: RANDOX SOLUBLE TRANSFERRIN RECEPTORS CALIBRATOR SERIES & CONTROLS

29 June 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/006/030/601/001

Roche Diagnostics: Elecsys Troponin T hs

June 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/004/015/291/001

Sentinel Diagnostics: Fructosamine

25 June 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/007/001/291/002

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica IM 1300 and IM 1600 Analyzers

May 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/006/029/601/003

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Applied Biosystems® COVID-19 Interpretive Software

PR 430675

IVDs, sars-cov-2 pcr test

Model: 100093007; version 1.0 and 100093343; version 1.1

MHRA reference: 2020/006/003/487/001