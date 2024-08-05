Field Safety Notices: 29 July to 2 August 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 29 July to 2 August 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
5 August 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
5 August 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbott: HeartMate 3 System Controller

July 2024

Heart Ventricle Prosthesis

106524INT, 106531INT, 106531LF2

MHRA reference: 31376846   

MHRA reference: 31376846 - Letter

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

19th July 2024

See Section 8

C11137

MHRA reference: 31364293  

MHRA reference: 31364293  -  Vigilance Response Form

Beckman Coulter : IRISpec CA/CB/CC

19th July 2024

Multiple urine analyte IVD, control

800-7702

MHRA reference: 31372911  

MHRA reference: 31372911 -   Vigilance Response Form

Beckman Coulter: IRISpec CA/CB/CC

001102

Multiple urine analyte IVD, control

800-7211 (NORTH AMERICA), 800-7702 (INTERNATIONAL)

MHRA reference: 31376942 – Customer letter   

MHRA reference: 31376942 – Vigilance Response Form

Beckman Coulter: Access HBc Ab

24th July 2024

See Section 8

Model: 34240 

MHRA reference: 31381600    

MHRA reference: 31381600  -   Vigilance Response Form

Carl Reiner: EasyConnect™ Adapter for 2 to 4 Lumen Jet Catheter

4th July 2024

Adaptor, endoscope element

MHRA reference: 31377372  

GE HealthCare: Proteus XR/a

FMI 17144

Stationary basic diagnostic x-ray system, analogue

MHRA reference: 31378512  

Laborie: Flowstar

16th July 2024

Model: U2-1

MHRA reference: 31369249   

MEGADYNE: See Attachment 3

16th June 2024

Electrosurgical return electrode, reusable

MHRA reference: 31362659  

Medevio: Blueflow Venous Stent devices

19th July 2024

FG-02234-004A

MHRA reference: 31377374   

Paradigm Spine: HPS 2.0 Rod coupler, S=25N/mm, 27mm

July 2024

Spinal dynamic-stabilization system

MHRA reference: 31376875    

Schiller: CARDIOVIT AT-180

23rd July 2024

Electrocardiograph, professional, multichannel

3.920570

MHRA reference: 31366042  

THOR Photomedicine: NovoTHOR and NovoTHOR XL

19th April 2024

Phototherapy unit, red light, line-powered

Model: S2188 and S2190 

MHRA reference: 30919715

Updates to this page

Published 5 August 2024