Field Safety Notices: 29 January to 2 February 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 29 January to 2 February 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
GE Healthcare: Care Plus, Care Plus®, Lullaby, Lullaby TR, Lullaby XP
Ref. # 32093
Incubator, infant, stationary
MHRA reference: 27921906
Illustrious Healthcare Solutions: CCTS Critical Care Transfer Stack
30 January 2024
Electromechanical device/system transport trolley
MHRA reference: 27921952
Medtronic: Duet External Drainage and Monitoring System
January 2024 FA1400
Cerebrospinal,Lumbar,Ventricular catheterization
Model: 46913, 46914, 46915, 46916, 46917
MHRA reference: 27873159
Medtronic: Surgilon, Sofsilk, Ti-Cron, Monosof, Stainless Steel
January 2024
13910: Silk suture; 37997: Nylon suture
Model: Surgilon™ Braided Nylon: 88861919-31, 88861919-41, 88861919-51, 88861919-71. Sofsilk™ Wax/silicone Coated Braided Silk: CS-211, GS-831, S-176, S-182, S-184, S-185, S-245, S-246, S-2782K, S-303, S-304, S-305, S-316, S-317, S-605, S-606, S606-12, S-610, GS453-2, VS581-2, CS-792, S-1172, S-1735, S-1750K, S-1768K, S-1789K, S-187, S-243, S-2780K, S-282, S-318, S-608, VS872-2, SS-1694G, SS-5641, SS-5649G, SS-645, SS-675, SS-681, VS-872, XX-5280. Ti-Cron™ Coated Braided Polyester (GMDN: 13906): 3087-31, 3226-31, 88863026-71, 88863070-51, 88863087-31, 88863092-71, 88863147-83, 88863185-41, 88863186-31, 88863226-31, 88863226-41, 88863229-31, 88863271-31, 88863309-71. Monosof™ Monofilament Nylon: N-63, SN-3695. Stainless Steel Suture Sutures: 88862224-49.
MHRA reference: 27872587
QIAGEN: NeuMoDx HIV-1 Quant Assay
January 2024
MHRA reference: 27878750
VOCO: Ionostar Plus
January 2024 VNr 227
Glass ionomer dental cement
MHRA reference: 27914689
VOCO: Ionolux
25 January 2024
Glass ionomer dental cement
MHRA reference: 27909470