Field Safety Notices: 29 January to 2 February 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 29 January to 2 February 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

GE Healthcare: Care Plus, Care Plus®, Lullaby, Lullaby TR, Lullaby XP

Ref. # 32093

Incubator, infant, stationary

MHRA reference: 27921906

Illustrious Healthcare Solutions: CCTS Critical Care Transfer Stack

30 January 2024

Electromechanical device/system transport trolley

MHRA reference: 27921952

Medtronic: Duet External Drainage and Monitoring System

January 2024 FA1400

Cerebrospinal,Lumbar,Ventricular catheterization

Model: 46913, 46914, 46915, 46916, 46917

MHRA reference: 27873159

Medtronic: Surgilon, Sofsilk, Ti-Cron, Monosof, Stainless Steel

January 2024

13910: Silk suture; 37997: Nylon suture

Model: Surgilon™ Braided Nylon: 88861919-31, 88861919-41, 88861919-51, 88861919-71. Sofsilk™ Wax/silicone Coated Braided Silk: CS-211, GS-831, S-176, S-182, S-184, S-185, S-245, S-246, S-2782K, S-303, S-304, S-305, S-316, S-317, S-605, S-606, S606-12, S-610, GS453-2, VS581-2, CS-792, S-1172, S-1735, S-1750K, S-1768K, S-1789K, S-187, S-243, S-2780K, S-282, S-318, S-608, VS872-2, SS-1694G, SS-5641, SS-5649G, SS-645, SS-675, SS-681, VS-872, XX-5280. Ti-Cron™ Coated Braided Polyester (GMDN: 13906): 3087-31, 3226-31, 88863026-71, 88863070-51, 88863087-31, 88863092-71, 88863147-83, 88863185-41, 88863186-31, 88863226-31, 88863226-41, 88863229-31, 88863271-31, 88863309-71. Monosof™ Monofilament Nylon: N-63, SN-3695. Stainless Steel Suture Sutures: 88862224-49.

MHRA reference: 27872587

QIAGEN: NeuMoDx HIV-1 Quant Assay

January 2024

MHRA reference: 27878750

VOCO: Ionostar Plus

January 2024 VNr 227

Glass ionomer dental cement

MHRA reference: 27914689

VOCO: Ionolux

25 January 2024

Glass ionomer dental cement

MHRA reference: 27909470

Published 8 February 2024