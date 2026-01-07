Field Safety Notices: 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Maquet Cardiopulmonary: BS 3/8x3/32 L1.7
16 December 2025
Cardiopulmonary bypass system air bubble/fluid level detector
MHRA reference: 38087721 2025/012/029/601/056
Thora Tech: monsoon 4
24 December 2025
Ventilator, High Frequency
Model: double+
MHRA reference: 38081102 2025/012/019/601/042
Unisurge: Procedure Packs
23 December 2025
MHRA reference: 38082679 2025/012/024/601/024
WAK-Chemie Medical: CryoSure-DMSO 6 x 70 ml Vials
19 December 2025
Blood storage solution, freezing
Model: WAK-DMSO-70
MHRA reference: 38088029 2025/012/029/601/080