Field Safety Notices: 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 29 December 2025 to 2 January 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
7 January 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
6 January 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Maquet Cardiopulmonary: BS 3/8x3/32 L1.7

16 December 2025

Cardiopulmonary bypass system air bubble/fluid level detector  

MHRA reference: 38087721 2025/012/029/601/056

Thora Tech: monsoon 4

24 December 2025

Ventilator, High Frequency

Model: double+

MHRA reference: 38081102 2025/012/019/601/042

Unisurge: Procedure Packs

23 December 2025

MHRA reference: 38082679 2025/012/024/601/024

WAK-Chemie Medical: CryoSure-DMSO 6 x 70 ml Vials

19 December 2025

Blood storage solution, freezing

Model: WAK-DMSO-70

MHRA reference: 38088029 2025/012/029/601/080

Updates to this page

Published 7 January 2026
Contents