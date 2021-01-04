Field Safety Notices: 28 to 31 December 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: i-STAT CG8+ and EG7+ Cartridges

December 2020

IVDs, extra laboratory testing

MHRA reference: 2020/012/023/701/053

Biosense Webster: nGEN™ RF Generator

23 December 2020

Therapy Tissue Ablation

MHRA reference: 2020/012/024/487/004

DiaMed(BioRad): Refer to attached "FSCA 004-20_product list_v2"

22 December 2020

Refer to attached "FSCA 004-20_product list_v2"

MHRA reference: 2020/012/023/601/002

Molnlycke Health Care: Mölnlycke® Procedure Trays & Single Packed Sterile Trocars

22 December 2020

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2020/012/022/291/006

QIAGEN: QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel

30 December 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 instrumentation antigen test

MHRA reference: 2020/012/030/487/001