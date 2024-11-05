Field Safety Notices: 28 October to 1 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 28 October to 1 November 2024

Abiomed: Impella heart pump

2 April 2024

Intracardiac Circulatory Assist Axial Pump Cath.

Model: all models of Impella heart pumps

MHRA reference: 33776034   2024/002/025/601/001 

Arjo: IndiGo Intuitive Drive Assistance

September 2024

Accessory for basic electric hospital beds

Model: INDI-XXX

MHRA reference: 33615874     2023/012/013/601/033

Becton, Dickinson and Company: See comments box

6 November 2024

See comments box

MHRA reference: 33783989     2024/010/031/601/058  

Bordier Affinity Products: As described in the FSN-240829UK – Attached

29 August 2024

MHRA reference: 33744394   2024/010/028/601/045 

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (DORC): Silicone Oil

September 2024

Vitreous humour replacement medium, intraoperative

MHRA reference: 33772908   2024/010/015/601/033 

Getinge: Universal Remote Control

21 October 2024

Medical device remote control keypad

Model: 100925A0

MHRA reference: 33723020    2024/010/025/601/079 - Customer letter

MHRA reference: 33723020    2024/010/025/601/079 - Reply form  

HYALTECH: Visthesia 1.5%

10 October 2024

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices

MHRA reference: 33728193    2024/010/024/601/003

SIEMENS Healthineers: Atellica CH β2-Microglobulin (B2M)

October 2024

See section 8

MHRA reference: 33768573   2024/010/029/601/126 

Smiths Medical: Tracheal Tube Reusable Introducer and Guides

4 November 2024

Endotracheal tube introducer/guide, reusable

Model: See FSN

MHRA reference: 33768404    2024/010/030/601/028 

TAEWOONG Medical : Niti-S Tracheobronchial Uncovered Stent

14 March 2024

Bare-metal tracheal/bronchial stent, sterile

Model: BRxxxxW

MHRA reference: 33728108   2024/003/014/601/001

