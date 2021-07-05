Field Safety Notices: 28 June to 2 July 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

ArjoHuntleigh: IndiGo Intuitive Drive Assistance

26 May 2021

Bed and accessories

Model: INDI-XXX

MHRA reference: 2021/005/019/601/501

bioMérieux: ETEST IMIPENEM RELEBACTAM-WW & US

01 July 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: ETEST

MHRA reference: 2021/006/029/291/009

Cantel: nnova E-Series Endoscope Reprocessor

31 May 2021

Cssd wash/lecan/drying equipment

Model: Innova E3s, Innova E3s CMS, Innova E4s CMS

MHRA reference: 2021/006/028/000/001

Ethicon: INTERCEED Absorbable Adhesion Barrier

GYNECARE INTERCEED Clinical Study Results Wound management

MHRA reference: 2021/006/025/487/009

Leica Biosystems Newcastle: BOND-MAX & BOND-III

24 Jun 2021

IVDs, cytopathology & histopathology

Model: 49.0051 & 21.2201

MHRA reference: 2021/006/025/601/504

Medline International France: QuickSuite

25 June 2021

Surgical drapes, gowns, masks

MHRA reference: 2021/006/025/487/008

Ortho Clinical: VITROS Chemistry Products CKMB Slides

24 June 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 8058232 & 8001133

MHRA reference: 2021/006/024/601/501

Roche Diagnostics: Cobas u pack

SBN-RDS-CoreLab-2021-009

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/006/024/000/002

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica CH 930 Analyzer

May 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 11067000

MHRA reference: 2021/005/025/601/502

Synopsys Northern Europe: Simpleware ScanIP Medical

18 June 2021

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS)

Model: NA

MHRA reference: 2021/006/018/601/500

Thermo Fisher Scientific: ThermoScientific Oxoid AMC30 Amoxycillin / Clavulanic Acid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Discs

02 June 2021

IVDs, Bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2021/006/023/601/005