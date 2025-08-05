Field Safety Notices: 28 July to 1 August 2025

Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc: ENDOTAK RELIANCE

24 July 2025

Lead, defibrillator, implantable

MHRA reference: 36322149   2025/007/021/601/095

Cook Endoscopy/Wilson Cook Medical: Instinct Plus Endoscopic Clipping Device

30 July 2025

GI endoscopic clip, long term, non-bioabsorbable

MHRA reference: 36300400   2025/007/025/601/102 

Dentsply Implants Manufacturing GmbH : IO FLO-S Kit A04A, A04B, A04S

31 July 2025

Dental implant suprastructure, temporary, reusable

MHRA reference: 36330080   2025/007/014/601/075 

GS Elektromedizinische Geräte G. Stemple GmbH: corpuls3, corpuls3 Touch

17 July 2025

Physiologic-monitoring defibrillation system

Model: 04100, 04101, 04200, 04201, 04300, 04301

MHRA reference: 36342406    2025/007/031/601/030 

Medical (Heartsine Technologies Ltd.) : HeartSine samaritan® PAD 350P/360P/450P/500P

June 2025

Model: HeartSine SAM 350P- HeartSine SAM 360P- HeartSine SAM 450P- HeartSine SAM 500P- HeartSine HDF3500 Omron AED

MHRA reference: 36321341   2025/007/008/601/109

METASYSTEMS PROBES GmbH: XL TP53/17cen, XL BCL2 BA, XL MYC BA

28 July 2025

MHRA reference: 36306433   2025/007/028/601/023

Nipro Corporation: Surdial X & Surdial 55Plus

28 July 2025

HAEMODIALYSIS EQUIPMENT

MHRA reference: 36318587   2025/007/029/601/058 

