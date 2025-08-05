Field Safety Notices: 28 July to 1 August 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 28 July to 1 August 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc: ENDOTAK RELIANCE
24 July 2025
Lead, defibrillator, implantable
MHRA reference: 36322149 2025/007/021/601/095
Cook Endoscopy/Wilson Cook Medical: Instinct Plus Endoscopic Clipping Device
30 July 2025
GI endoscopic clip, long term, non-bioabsorbable
MHRA reference: 36300400 2025/007/025/601/102
Dentsply Implants Manufacturing GmbH : IO FLO-S Kit A04A, A04B, A04S
31 July 2025
Dental implant suprastructure, temporary, reusable
MHRA reference: 36330080 2025/007/014/601/075
GS Elektromedizinische Geräte G. Stemple GmbH: corpuls3, corpuls3 Touch
17 July 2025
Physiologic-monitoring defibrillation system
Model: 04100, 04101, 04200, 04201, 04300, 04301
MHRA reference: 36342406 2025/007/031/601/030
Medical (Heartsine Technologies Ltd.) : HeartSine samaritan® PAD 350P/360P/450P/500P
June 2025
Model: HeartSine SAM 350P- HeartSine SAM 360P- HeartSine SAM 450P- HeartSine SAM 500P- HeartSine HDF3500 Omron AED
MHRA reference: 36321341 2025/007/008/601/109
METASYSTEMS PROBES GmbH: XL TP53/17cen, XL BCL2 BA, XL MYC BA
28 July 2025
MHRA reference: 36306433 2025/007/028/601/023
Nipro Corporation: Surdial X & Surdial 55Plus
28 July 2025
HAEMODIALYSIS EQUIPMENT
MHRA reference: 36318587 2025/007/029/601/058
MHRA reference: 36318587 2025/007/029/601/058