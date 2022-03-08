Field Safety Notices: 28 February to 4 March 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity s System

3 February 2022

IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/701/010

Advanced Medical Solutions: LiquiBandFIX8 Open Hernia Mesh Fixation Device

8 February 2022

Adhesive control devices

Model: FX002

MHRA reference: 2022/002/002/601/002

Alchimia: GOT Multi C2F6

8 February 2022

Injectable ophthalmic fluids

MHRA reference: 2022/003/001/291/001

Boston Scientific: SpaceOAR and Vue Systems

24 February 2022

Radiotherapy

MHRA reference: 2022/002/025/291/001

Getinge Critical Care: Servo-u/n ventilator system

14 February 2022

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2022/002/014/291/014

Hillrom: Compella Bariatric Bed and Controller P7800 P7810

FA-2021-12-003-BAT-008

Beds and accessories

MHRA reference: 2022/002/022/291/003

Roche: Diabetes Care Platform

DE-MF-000006276

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

MHRA reference: 2022/003/001/291/002

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica UAS 800 Analyzer

February 2022

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/002/024/601/503