Field Safety Notices: 28 February to 4 March 2022
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 28 February to 4 March 2022.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Abbott: Alinity s System
3 February 2022
IVDs, viral microbiology
MHRA reference: 2022/002/007/701/010
Advanced Medical Solutions: LiquiBandFIX8 Open Hernia Mesh Fixation Device
8 February 2022
Adhesive control devices
Model: FX002
MHRA reference: 2022/002/002/601/002
Alchimia: GOT Multi C2F6
8 February 2022
Injectable ophthalmic fluids
MHRA reference: 2022/003/001/291/001
Boston Scientific: SpaceOAR and Vue Systems
24 February 2022
Radiotherapy
MHRA reference: 2022/002/025/291/001
Getinge Critical Care: Servo-u/n ventilator system
14 February 2022
Lung ventilators
MHRA reference: 2022/002/014/291/014
Hillrom: Compella Bariatric Bed and Controller P7800 P7810
FA-2021-12-003-BAT-008
Beds and accessories
MHRA reference: 2022/002/022/291/003
Roche: Diabetes Care Platform
DE-MF-000006276
Software as a medical device (SaMD)
MHRA reference: 2022/003/001/291/002
Siemens Healthineers: Atellica UAS 800 Analyzer
February 2022
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2022/002/024/601/503