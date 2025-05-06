Field Safety Notices: 28 April to 2 May 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 28 April to 2 May 2025.

Abbott Molecular, Inc.: Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kit

24 April 2025

REF: FA-AM-APR2025-307B

List Number: 09N79-090

Lot Numbers: 409383, 410627, 411921

MHRA reference: 35464582   - Customer reply form

MHRA reference: 35464582   – FSN -  2025/004/030/601/019

Beckman Coulter Inc.: AU/DxC AU Creatinine

15 April 2025

FSN-001294

Creatinine IVD, kit, spectrophotometry REF OSR6178

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35457938   2025/004/029/601/086 – FSN

MHRA reference: 35457938   Vigilance response form

Biomedical Data Solutions Limited: ORTHO CONNECT™

1 April 2025

Laboratory Instrument Application Software IVD

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35453650   2025/004/029/601/063 – Acknowledgement form

MHRA reference: 35453650   2025/004/029/601/063 - FSN

ETHICON ENDO-SURGERY LLC: ENDOPATH ECHELON™ Vascular White Reload for Advanced Placement Tip (35 mm, 4 Row)

FSCA# FA-0000099

Surgical staple loading unit, non-cutting

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35416571   2025/004/025/601/016

LeMaitre Vascular: TufTex® Over-the-Wire Embolectomy Catheter, Pruitt® Occlusion Catheter, Pruitt® Irrigation Occlusion Catheter

28 April 2025

Embolectomy Catheter, Occlusion Catheter

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35429539   2025/004/022/601/075

Medtronic: Midas Rex Legend Tool 8CM 2.3MM Spiral F2/8TA23S Tool Insertion

April 2025

Medtronic Reference: FA1487

Instruments for motorised neurosurgery systems

Model: F2/8TA23S

MHRA reference: 35466496   2025/004/030/601/053

Mercado Medic AB: Medic Back Recliner for REAL 9000 PLUS, REAL 9200 TWIN and REAL 6100 PLUS

28 April 2025

FSN Ref: FSN-S10858

Back Recliner

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35466586   2025/004/030/601/009

Savantini Limited: Ear Clip Electrodes

26 March 2025

Recall of Ear Clip Electrodes Due to Safety Concerns

MHRA reference: 35464563   2025/004/030/601/048

Savantini Limited: Universal TENS Machine

26 March 2025

Recall of Ear Clip Electrodes Due to Safety Concerns

Affected Batches: Orders placed between 1st September 2023 and 31st August 2024

MHRA reference: 35464563   2025/004/030/601/048

Synthes GmbH: Cannulated Screws Ø 3.5 mm (3 lots)  

29 April 2025

Orthopaedic bone screw (non-sliding)

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35441612

Vyaire Medical, Inc.: AirLife Infant Heated Wire Circuits

11 April 2025

Conduit for respiratory gas, single use

Model: AH165 and AH265

MHRA reference: 35415881   2025/004/011/601/089

