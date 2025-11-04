Field Safety Notices: 27 to 31 October 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 27 to 31 October 2025.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
4 November 2025
Field safety notice
4 November 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Beckman Coulter: UniCel DxI 600 and 800 Analyzers

1 October 2025

MHRA reference: 37457734 2025/010/001/601/015

Breas Medical: Clearway 2

28 October 2025

In-exsufflator

Model: 232000

MHRA reference: 37484961

Delcath Systems: CHEMOSAT

13 October 2025

Hemoperfusion Unit

MHRA reference: 37478494 2025/010/009/601/040

Dieter Marquardt: VITUS-Fi Distal Fibula Nail

6 October 2025

nail, bone                                                                        

MHRA reference: 37459667 2025/010/023/601/081

Egton Medical Information Systems Ltd trading as Optum: ePMA

29 October 2025

Pharmaceutical Reference Data Software

MHRA reference: 37508274 2025/010/029/601/145

Immucor: PakPlus

March 2025 FA-WKS-25-003

MHRA reference: 37496060 2025/010/029/601/122

Immucor: Factor VIII Antibody Screen

March 2025 FA-WKS-25-004

Coagulation factor VIII IVD, kit, chromogenic

Model: F8S

MHRA reference: 37501132 2025/010/029/601/134

Inpeco: FlexLab X

28 October 2025

MHRA reference: 37507678 2025/010/030/601/056

Medtrade: CELOX PPH

20 October 2025

Model: FG08838281, FG08838171, FG08838291 and FG08838321

MHRA reference: 37498213 2025/010/028/601/074

Rocialle Healthcare: Specimen Container 30ml double wrapped

7 August 2025

MHRA reference: 37458768 2025/010/004/601/002

Siemens: Atellica CI Analyzer, Atellica IM Analyzer, ADVIA Centaur XP System, ADVIA Centaur XPT System, ADVIA Centaur CP System

October 2025

MHRA reference: 37478314 2025/004/015/601/086

