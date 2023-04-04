Field Safety Notices: 27 to 31 March 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 27 to 31 March 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
ams: Infusion Sets
14 February 2023
Model: A22BL-Set
MHRA reference: 5079933
Cook Medical: AdvanceMicro 14UltraLow-ProfilePTA Balloon Catheter
01 March 2023
Peripheral angioplasty balloon catheter
MHRA reference: 5093604
Genetic Signatures: EasyScreen Sample Processing Kit
21 March 2023
MHRA reference: 5134296
ICU Medical: Plum 360 infusion system
03 April 2023
MHRA reference: 5139815
Leica Biosystems: Novocastra Muscle Specific Actin
02 December 2022
MHRA reference: 5132941
Linvatec (Conmed): I.B.S®-C Compression screws
22 March 2023
Orthopaedic bone screw, non-bioabsorbable, sterile
Model: S30 ST128 ; S25 ST024 ; S25 ST026
MHRA reference: 5132721
Medi Plinth: Essential 2/3 Section Plinths
15 February 2023
MHRA reference: 5132463
MOBIDIAG: Novodiag CarbaR+
31 January 2023
Multiple-type gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic ac
Model: V2
MHRA reference: 5133983
Ortho Solutions: K-WIRE TROCAR TIP 1.0MM X 70MM
29 March 2023
Model: OS292100H
MHRA reference: 5139819
Philips: Spectral CT 7500
17 March 2023
Full-body CT system
Model: 728333
MHRA reference: 5133756
Philips: Ingenia Elition, MR 7700
20 January 2023
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit
Model: 781358, 782107, 782119, 782136, 781357, 782106, 782137, 782118, 782132, 782144, 782120, 782130
MHRA reference: 5139821
Philips: Incisive CT
20 March 2023
Full-body CT system
Model: 728143,728144
MHRA reference: 5132783
Poly Medicure: Polyflush Syringe Single Sterile
21 March 2023
MHRA reference: 5133743
Siemens Healthineers: Artis one
AX061-22-2 March 2023
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
Model: 10848600
MHRA reference: 5130054
Siemens Healthineers: Atellica IM Cortisol, ADVIA Centaur Cortisol
March 2023
MHRA reference: 5132458
Sylk: SYLK Intimate
09 March 2023
MHRA reference: 5114080
Sysmex: Revohem ADP
24 March 2023
Platelet aggregation study IVD, reagent
MHRA reference: 5132449
Tridentify: QTA Tracer 2.0
09 March 2023
Medical product temperature point indicator, elect
MHRA reference: 5132511
werfen: HemosIL Liquid Anti-Xa
15 March 2023
Heparin Anti-xa
MHRA reference: 5122348
Zimmer Biomet: Oxford Fixed Lateral
29 December 2022
Unicondylar knee prosthesis
Model: 154341
MHRA reference: 5142306