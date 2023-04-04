Field Safety Notices: 27 to 31 March 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

ams: Infusion Sets

14 February 2023

Model: A22BL-Set

MHRA reference: 5079933

Cook Medical: AdvanceMicro 14UltraLow-ProfilePTA Balloon Catheter

01 March 2023

Peripheral angioplasty balloon catheter

MHRA reference: 5093604

Genetic Signatures: EasyScreen Sample Processing Kit

21 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5134296

ICU Medical: Plum 360 infusion system

03 April 2023

MHRA reference: 5139815

Leica Biosystems: Novocastra Muscle Specific Actin

02 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5132941

Linvatec (Conmed): I.B.S®-C Compression screws

22 March 2023

Orthopaedic bone screw, non-bioabsorbable, sterile

Model: S30 ST128 ; S25 ST024 ; S25 ST026

MHRA reference: 5132721

Medi Plinth: Essential 2/3 Section Plinths

15 February 2023

MHRA reference: 5132463

MOBIDIAG: Novodiag CarbaR+

31 January 2023

Multiple-type gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic ac

Model: V2

MHRA reference: 5133983

Ortho Solutions: K-WIRE TROCAR TIP 1.0MM X 70MM

29 March 2023

Model: OS292100H

MHRA reference: 5139819

Philips: Spectral CT 7500

17 March 2023

Full-body CT system

Model: 728333

MHRA reference: 5133756

Philips: Ingenia Elition, MR 7700

20 January 2023

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: 781358, 782107, 782119, 782136, 781357, 782106, 782137, 782118, 782132, 782144, 782120, 782130

MHRA reference: 5139821

Philips: Incisive CT

20 March 2023

Full-body CT system

Model: 728143,728144

MHRA reference: 5132783

Poly Medicure: Polyflush Syringe Single Sterile

21 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5133743

Siemens Healthineers: Artis one

AX061-22-2 March 2023

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 10848600

MHRA reference: 5130054

Siemens Healthineers: Atellica IM Cortisol, ADVIA Centaur Cortisol

March 2023

MHRA reference: 5132458

Sylk: SYLK Intimate

09 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5114080

Sysmex: Revohem ADP

24 March 2023

Platelet aggregation study IVD, reagent

MHRA reference: 5132449

Tridentify: QTA Tracer 2.0

09 March 2023

Medical product temperature point indicator, elect

MHRA reference: 5132511

werfen: HemosIL Liquid Anti-Xa

15 March 2023

Heparin Anti-xa

MHRA reference: 5122348

Zimmer Biomet: Oxford Fixed Lateral

29 December 2022

Unicondylar knee prosthesis

Model: 154341

MHRA reference: 5142306