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Field Safety Notices: 27 to 31 July 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 27 to 31 July 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
4 August 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Medical specialty:
Pharmacy
Issued:
4 August 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

AusDiagnostics: RIDAPlex Respiratory Pathogens C 16 well Step 1

09 July 2026

MHRA reference: 40286573 2026/006/026/601/007

Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i, DxC 500 AU Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

17 July 2026

Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD, laboratory, Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 40311671 2026/007/021/601/153

BioScience: Genefill DX

29 July 2026

MHRA reference: 40374312 2026/007/029/601/061

Maquet Cardiopulmonary: PIK 100#Insertion Kit, Guidewire 100 cm (Mat. 701047384) PIK 100-USA#Insertion Kit Guidewire 100 (Mat. 701053068) PIK 150#Insertion Kit, Guidewire 150 cm (Mat. 701047385) PIK 150-USA#Insertion Kit Guidewire 150 (Mat. 701053069) PIK dilator S# (Mat. 701054606) PIK dilator set L# (Mat. 701054427)Brand

27 July 2026

Vascular catheter introducer set

MHRA reference: 40361995 2026/007/028/601/022

W.L. Gore: GORE EXCLUDER Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosth

July 2026

MHRA reference: 40330955 2026/007/024/601/061

Updates to this page

Published 4 August 2026
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