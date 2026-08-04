Field Safety Notices: 27 to 31 July 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 27 to 31 July 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
AusDiagnostics: RIDAPlex Respiratory Pathogens C 16 well Step 1
09 July 2026
MHRA reference: 40286573 2026/006/026/601/007
Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i, DxC 500 AU Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
17 July 2026
Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD, laboratory, Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyser IVD
MHRA reference: 40311671 2026/007/021/601/153
BioScience: Genefill DX
29 July 2026
MHRA reference: 40374312 2026/007/029/601/061
Maquet Cardiopulmonary: PIK 100#Insertion Kit, Guidewire 100 cm (Mat. 701047384) PIK 100-USA#Insertion Kit Guidewire 100 (Mat. 701053068) PIK 150#Insertion Kit, Guidewire 150 cm (Mat. 701047385) PIK 150-USA#Insertion Kit Guidewire 150 (Mat. 701053069) PIK dilator S# (Mat. 701054606) PIK dilator set L# (Mat. 701054427)Brand
27 July 2026
Vascular catheter introducer set
MHRA reference: 40361995 2026/007/028/601/022
W.L. Gore: GORE EXCLUDER Thoracoabdominal Branch Endoprosth
July 2026
MHRA reference: 40330955 2026/007/024/601/061