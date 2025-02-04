Field Safety Notices: 27 to 31 January 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 27 to 31 January 2025.

4 February 2025
Overview

B. Braun: Sterile Container System, AESCULAP Aicon® Sterile Container System

27th January 2025

Sterilization Containers

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34566597   2025/001/028/601/005

BioMérieux: BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY® Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel

03 February 2025

Model: RFIT-ASY-0116; RFIT-ASY-0104

MHRA reference: 34596937   2025/001/030/601/064

Draeger: Infinity Central Station (MS26800) VG3.0 or lower and Edifier speakers (MS34036)

December 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34546001   2025/001/024/601/026

Hamilton Medical: Hamilton Medical Ventilators HAMILTON- C2/C3 with Neonatal Option

22 January 2025

Neonatal/adult intensive-care ventilator

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34593334   Customer letter

MHRA reference: 34593334 - FSN   2025/001/031/601/009

Intuitive Surgical SAS: Grip Cable Failures on da Vinci X and Xi Reusable Instruments with Jaws

ISIFA2024-09-C

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34586558

Intuitive Surgical SAS: Pitch Cable Failures on da Vinci X and Xi Tenaculum Forceps and Small Graptor

ISIFA2024-10-C

Robotic surgical retractor, Robotic surgical force

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34586518   2025/001/002/601/004

Leica Biosystems: Leica CM1950, Cryostat Device

January 2025

Rev.1

Cryostat microtome IVD

Serial Numbers: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34555457   2025/001/027/601/067

Medtronic: HugoTM Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) Arm Cart Assembly

January 2025

Medtronic reference: FA1477

Model: MRASC0002

MHRA reference: 34557945   - Customer ack form

MHRA reference: 34557945   2025/001/027/601/065

Medtronic: Pipeline™ Vantage Embolization Device with Shield™ Technology

January 2025

Medtronic Reference: FA1466

Bare-metal intracranial vascular stent

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34594119   2025/001/030/601/020

Merivaara Corporation: MERIVAARA Q-FLOW SURGICAL LIGHT

23.01.2025

Operating room light system

Model: Q-FLOW SOLO, Q-FLOW DUO, Q-FLOW TRIO, Q-FLOW QUAD, Q-FLOW MOBILE 

MHRA reference: 34567907   2025/001/028/601/036

MHRA reference: 34567907   - Customer reply form

Philips: Allura and Azurion systems

13 January 2025

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34541725   2025/001/024/601/053

Sedana Medical: Sedaconda Syringe 1026022

14 January 2025

Anaesthetic Devices

LOT/BN: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34543790

