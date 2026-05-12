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Field Safety Notices: 27 April to 1 May 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 27 April to 1 May 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 May 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
5 May 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Bolton Medical, Inc. (operating as Terumo Aortic): RelayPro Thoracic Stent-Graft System

FSN2026-002

Thoracic Aortic Stent-Graft

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 39395801   2026/004/030/601/065

Breas Medical AB: Firmware Version 3.2.1/4.2.1/7.2.1 for Vivo 45 LS (non-US), and Nippy 4+ (CAPA-385)

17 April 2026

FSN ref: CAPA-385, 2026/004/017/601/088

Vivo 45 LS (non-US) (REF 230000) and Nippy 4+ (REF 231000) Ventilators

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 39357337   2026/004/017/601/088

Caesarea Medical Electronics: BD BodyGuard T Syringe Pump

20 April 2026

Ambulatory Syringe Pump

MHRA reference: 39279394 2026/004/002/601/129

Elekta/Nucletron: Intra uterine tube

April 2026

Cervical/intrauterine brachytherapy system applicator, remote-afterloading

Model: 1053958 (MDD) (10040048 MDR)

MHRA reference: 39283826   2026/003/026/601/060

Exmoor Plastics Ltd.: Aural Vent Tubes (PTFE)

22 April 2026

FSN Ref: HHE-2026-003

Exmoor Plastics Limited Aural Ventilation Tubes

Tympanostomy tube

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 39396376   2026/004/014/601/096

Limacorporate: PHYSICA ZUK ARTICULAR SURFACES

14 April 2026

Model: 5842-26-14; 5842-23-12

MHRA reference: 39236087 2026/004/014/601/084

Medtronic: SynchroMed

April 2026 FA1536

Model: A810

MHRA reference: 9279627 2026/003/010/601/082

Medtronic: Gundry or DLP Retrograde

April 2026 FA1554

Model: 94115T, 94113T 94215T, 94965, 94913, 94725, 94915, 94965, 94913L

MHRA reference: 39293654 2026/003/018/601/099

MicroVention: BOBBY Balloon Guide Catheter

30 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39311043 2026/004/028/601/122

Olympus: HF-cable, bipolar

17 March 2026

Cables/Leads, Electrosurgical Unit

Model: WA00014A

MHRA reference: 39293085 2026/003/010/601/039

Philips: Azurion

24 April 2026 ref 2024-IGT-BST-023

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

MHRA reference: 39292632 2026/004/027/601/019

Philips: Allura and Azurion systems

24 April 2026 ref 2025-IGT-BST-020

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

Model: 722001, 722002, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722016, 722018, 722021, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722030, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722043, 722044, 722058, 722059, 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722228, 722400

MHRA reference: 39296019 2026/004/027/601/056

Philips: Zenition 10 and Zenition 30

28 April 2026 ref 2024-IGT-PUN-009

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: 718401 and 718076

MHRA reference: 39331121 2026/004/029/601/116

Schuchmann: Madita-fun integrative therapy chair

02 April 2026

MHRA reference: 39295859 2026/004/022/601/063

Updates to this page

Published 12 May 2026
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