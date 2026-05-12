Field Safety Notices: 27 April to 1 May 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 27 April to 1 May 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Bolton Medical, Inc. (operating as Terumo Aortic): RelayPro Thoracic Stent-Graft System
FSN2026-002
Thoracic Aortic Stent-Graft
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 39395801 2026/004/030/601/065
Breas Medical AB: Firmware Version 3.2.1/4.2.1/7.2.1 for Vivo 45 LS (non-US), and Nippy 4+ (CAPA-385)
17 April 2026
FSN ref: CAPA-385, 2026/004/017/601/088
Vivo 45 LS (non-US) (REF 230000) and Nippy 4+ (REF 231000) Ventilators
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 39357337 2026/004/017/601/088
Caesarea Medical Electronics: BD BodyGuard T Syringe Pump
20 April 2026
Ambulatory Syringe Pump
MHRA reference: 39279394 2026/004/002/601/129
Elekta/Nucletron: Intra uterine tube
April 2026
Cervical/intrauterine brachytherapy system applicator, remote-afterloading
Model: 1053958 (MDD) (10040048 MDR)
MHRA reference: 39283826 2026/003/026/601/060
Exmoor Plastics Ltd.: Aural Vent Tubes (PTFE)
22 April 2026
FSN Ref: HHE-2026-003
Exmoor Plastics Limited Aural Ventilation Tubes
Tympanostomy tube
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 39396376 2026/004/014/601/096
Limacorporate: PHYSICA ZUK ARTICULAR SURFACES
14 April 2026
Model: 5842-26-14; 5842-23-12
MHRA reference: 39236087 2026/004/014/601/084
Medtronic: SynchroMed
April 2026 FA1536
Model: A810
MHRA reference: 9279627 2026/003/010/601/082
Medtronic: Gundry or DLP Retrograde
April 2026 FA1554
Model: 94115T, 94113T 94215T, 94965, 94913, 94725, 94915, 94965, 94913L
MHRA reference: 39293654 2026/003/018/601/099
MicroVention: BOBBY Balloon Guide Catheter
30 April 2026
MHRA reference: 39311043 2026/004/028/601/122
Olympus: HF-cable, bipolar
17 March 2026
Cables/Leads, Electrosurgical Unit
Model: WA00014A
MHRA reference: 39293085 2026/003/010/601/039
Philips: Azurion
24 April 2026 ref 2024-IGT-BST-023
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
MHRA reference: 39292632 2026/004/027/601/019
Philips: Allura and Azurion systems
24 April 2026 ref 2025-IGT-BST-020
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
Model: 722001, 722002, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722016, 722018, 722021, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722030, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722043, 722044, 722058, 722059, 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722228, 722400
MHRA reference: 39296019 2026/004/027/601/056
Philips: Zenition 10 and Zenition 30
28 April 2026 ref 2024-IGT-PUN-009
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
Model: 718401 and 718076
MHRA reference: 39331121 2026/004/029/601/116
Schuchmann: Madita-fun integrative therapy chair
02 April 2026
MHRA reference: 39295859 2026/004/022/601/063