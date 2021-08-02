Field Safety Notices: 26th to 30th July 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Acutronic: Fabian HFO, +nCPAP, Therapy evolution

21 July 2021

Lung ventilators

Model: 111001, 111001.01, 112001, 113001, 122001, 122012, 121001, 121012

MHRA reference: 2021/007/027/291/006

BioMerieux: VIDAS Anti-HBs Total II

23 July 2021

IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2021/007/026/487/012

Cytophil: Renú Voice 1.5cc

07 February 2021

Implants, reconstructive, body contouring

Model: 08-015-04-VOI

MHRA reference: 2021/007/007/601/001

Drager: Zeus IE and Zeus RS C500

June 2021

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

Model: Zeus IE (MK04000), Zeus RS C500 (MK3000)

MHRA reference: 2021/007/029/291/004

GB (UK) Healthcare: Banana Clip Sling

20 July 2021

Hoists and slings

Model: B-SSPUC-S, B-SSPUC-M, B-SSPUC-L, B-SSPUC-XL

B-SSPUC-M, B-SSPUC-L, B-SSPUC-XL

MHRA reference: 2021/007/016/291/008

Hemosonics: QPlus Cartridges

26 May 2021

Haemostatic agents

Model: KT-0010

MHRA reference: 2021/007/022/000/004

Philips: Trilogy Evo and Trilogy Evo O2

23 July 2021 – 2021-07-A

Lung ventilators

Model: Trilogy Evo: BL2110X15B, CA2110X12B, DE2110X13B, DS2110X11B, EE2110X15B, ES2110X15B, EU2110X15B, FR2110X14B, GB2110X15B, IA2110X15B, IN2110X15B, IT2110X21B KR2110X15B, LA2110X15B, LD2110X23B, ND2110X15B, RDE2110X13B, UDS2110X11B Trilogy Evo O2: DE2100X13B, DS2100X11B, EE2100X15B, ES2100X15B, EU2100X15B, FR2100X14B, FX2100X15B, IA2100X15B, IN2100X15B, IN2100X19, IT2100X21B, JP2100X16B, LA2100X15B, ND2100X15B, RDE2100X13B, SP2100X26B EV300: CA2200X12B, DS2200X11B, FX2200X15B, IN2200X15B

MHRA reference: 2021/007/026/487/009

Philips: Trilogy EV300 and Trilogy Evo O2

23 July 2021 ¬– 2017-07-A

Lung ventilators

Model: Trilogy Evo O2: DE2100X13B, DS2100X11B, EE2100X15B, ES2100X15B, EU2100X15B, FR2100X14B, FX2100X15B, IA2100X15B, IN2100X15B, IN2100X19, IT2100X21B, JP2100X16B, LA2100X15B, ND2100X15B, RDE2100X13B, SP2100X26B

Trilogy EV300: CA2200X12B, DS2200X11B, FX2200X15B, IN2200X15B

MHRA reference: 2021/007/026/487/009

Philips: Trilogy EV300 and Trilogy Evo O2

23 July 2021 ¬– 2017-07-A

Lung ventilators

Model: Trilogy Evo O2: DE2100X13B, DS2100X11B, EE2100X15B, ES2100X15B, EU2100X15B, FR2100X14B, FX2100X15B, IA2100X15B, IN2100X15B, IN2100X19, IT2100X21B, JP2100X16B, LA2100X15B, ND2100X15B, RDE2100X13B, SP2100X26B

Trilogy EV300: CA2200X12B, DS2200X11B, FX2200X15B, IN2200X15B

MHRA reference: 2021/007/027/291/015

Welch Allyn: Braun Thermoscan PRO 6000 Ear Thermometer

FA-2021-05-001-SKF-004

Patient temperature measurement

Model: All Models

MHRA reference: 2021/007/028/291/005

Wuxi Nest Biotechnology: Nest Specimen Collection Swab

20 July 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: NSM05

MHRA reference: 2021/007/029/601/002