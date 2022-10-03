Field Safety Notices: 26 to 30 September 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

B Braun Medical: OM760SU SINGLE USE SURGICAL INSTR.

27 September 2022

Surgical Instruments, Minimal Access

MHRA reference: 2022/009/027/601/005

Baxter: Prismaflex HF1000 set, Prismaflex HF1400 set, Prismaflex HF20 set, Prismaflex M100 set, Prismaflex M150 set, Prismaflex M60 set, Prismaflex ST100 set, Prismaflex ST150 set, Prismaflex ST60 set

September 2022

Dialysis, Blood Lines

MHRA reference: 2022/009/023/596/009

CareDx: QTYPE 11

23 September 2022

IVDs, Immunology

MHRA reference: 2022/009/023/701/027

Cooper Surgical: Humidifier Bottle and Syringe filter kit for BT37

12 July 2022

Laboratory Equipment Associated With IVF, Cells, Tissues

MHRA reference: 2022/009/015/599/018

DiaMed: 001500 / 001500RECOND IH-500

23 September 2022

IVDs, Cytopathology & Histopathology

MHRA reference: 2022/009/023/601/502

GE Healthcare: 9100c NXT

Ref 34131

Anaesthetic Machines & Monitors

MHRA reference: 2022/009/023/701/024

Invacare: Action 4NG heavy duty

26 September 2022

Wheelchairs, Manual

MHRA reference: 2022/009/026/701/009

Merit Medical Systems: CorVocet Biopsy System

12 August 2022

Surgical Instruments, Minimal Access

MHRA reference: 2022/008/015/596/004

Siemens Healthcare GmBH: ARTIS pheno

September 2022

X Ray, Fluoroscopy Systems

MHRA reference: 2022/009/021/601/001

Thermo Fisher Scientific: TaqPath™ COVID‑19 HT Kit

21 September 2022

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

Model: A50883

MHRA reference: 2022/009/027/701/055