Field Safety Notices: 26 to 30 May 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 26 to 30 May 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Beckman Coulter: Access Erythropoietin (EPO)
14 May 2025
Description: Erythropoietin (EPO) IVD, kit, chemiluminescent immunoassay
MHRA reference: 35717607 2025/005/026/601/049
Becton, Dickinson: BD FACS 7-Color Setup Beads
03 June 2025
Description: Optical instrument performance standard calibrator
MHRA reference: 35754068 2025/005/029/601/034
Belmont Medical Technologies: Allon
28 May 2025
Description: Circulating-fluid whole- body heating/cooling syst
MHRA reference: 35729211 2025/005/028/601/190
BioFire Diagnostics: BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel
June 2025
Description: Bloodstream infection-associates microorganism nuc
Model: RFIT-ASY-0147
MHRA reference: 35753777 2025/005/029/601/016
Canon Medical Systems Corporation: Canon MR System MRT-1550/xx s/n 1A serial number 1.5T MR System
26 May 2025
Description: Full-body MRI system, superconducting magnet
Model: Atlas, Titan, Orian, Elan, Galan, Centurian etc.
MHRA reference: 35716914 2025/005/023/601/075
IdealMed: Ideal Ring Fixator
29 April 2025
Description: External Orthopaedic Fixation System, Reusable
Model: Probably IM1600007
MHRA reference: 35753665 2025/005/029/601/023
implantcast GmbH: MUTARS proximal femur and MUTARS proximal femur revision
26 May 2025
Model: 009300013, MPFESTxx, MPFRSTxx, 57600011, 57600011N, 57691211, 59021211, 59021211N, 59031211, 59031211N, 57601116, 57601116N, 57691611, 59021611, 59021611N, 59031611, 59031611N, 57601120, 57601120N, 57692011, 59022011, 59022011N, 59032011, 59032011N, 57601320, 57601320N, 57692013, 59022013, 59022013N, 59032013, 59032013N, 57600512, 57600012
MHRA reference: 35716720 2025/005/026/601/053
Intersurgical: i-View Video Laryngoscope
02 June 2025
Description: Video intubation laryngoscope kit
MHRA reference: 35729259 2025/005/028/601/134
MEDTRON AG: All consumables produced by MEDTRON AG
20 May 2025
MHRA reference: 35716719 2025/005/023/601/068
QuidelOrtho: VITROS 4600 Chemistry Systems and VITROS 5600 and XT 7600 Integrated Systems
Reference: CL2025-111
Description: Multiple clinical chemistry analyser IVD lab
MHRA reference: 35729152 2025/005/028/601/167