Field Safety Notices: 26 to 30 December 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 26 to 30 December 2022.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Canon Medical Systems: Aquilion Serve
13 December 2022
Model: TSX-307A
MHRA reference: 4643965
VacSax: Vommax Emesis bag
15 December 2022
Model: 9310-003
MHRA reference: 4643961