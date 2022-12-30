Field Safety Notices: 26 to 30 December 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Canon Medical Systems: Aquilion Serve

13 December 2022

Model: TSX-307A

MHRA reference: 4643965

VacSax: Vommax Emesis bag

15 December 2022

Model: 9310-003

MHRA reference: 4643961