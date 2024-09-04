Field Safety Notices: 26 to 30 August 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 26 to 30 August 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
4 September 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
2 September 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity i HBsAg Controls, ARCHITECT HBsAg Controls  

26th August 2024

Hepatitis B virus surface antigen IVD, control

MHRA reference: 31684075     

DeVilbiss Healthcare: Samsoft

6th August 2024

Model: Samsift 150 & Samsoft 175

MHRA reference: 31683684  

GE Healthcare: Giraffe Warmer, Panda iRes Warmer

FMI 32095

Warmer, radiant, infant

MHRA reference: 31708631    

Leica: Leica Biosystems Cryostats

27th August 2024

Cryostat microtome IVD

Model: see attachment 1

MHRA reference: 31708503  

Medtronic: Software App 9735762 Stealth S8 Application

August 2024

Stereotactic surgery system, multi-purpose

Model: 9735762

MHRA reference: 31724563    

Phillips: Philips Azurion System 

6th August 2024

Stationary general-purpose fluoroscopic x-ray

Model: 722079, 722224

MHRA reference: 31708580   

Siemens Healthineers : Reference Section 8

August 2024

Reference Section 8

MHRA reference: 31616238  

Siemens Healthineers : ACUSON Redwood Diagnostic Ultrasound System  

US021/24/S + US027 - 28/24/S + US034/24/S

General-purpose ultrasound imaging system

Model: 11503314

MHRA reference: 31554675   

Technomed: Disposable Stimulating Dissectors; Neurosign brand

25th July 2024

Nerve-locating probe – single use

Model: 4013-00; 5888-00

MHRA reference: 31519256

Updates to this page

Published 4 September 2024