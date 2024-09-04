Field Safety Notices: 26 to 30 August 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 26 to 30 August 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: Alinity i HBsAg Controls, ARCHITECT HBsAg Controls
26th August 2024
Hepatitis B virus surface antigen IVD, control
MHRA reference: 31684075
DeVilbiss Healthcare: Samsoft
6th August 2024
Model: Samsift 150 & Samsoft 175
MHRA reference: 31683684
GE Healthcare: Giraffe Warmer, Panda iRes Warmer
FMI 32095
Warmer, radiant, infant
MHRA reference: 31708631
Leica: Leica Biosystems Cryostats
27th August 2024
Cryostat microtome IVD
Model: see attachment 1
MHRA reference: 31708503
Medtronic: Software App 9735762 Stealth S8 Application
August 2024
Stereotactic surgery system, multi-purpose
Model: 9735762
MHRA reference: 31724563
Phillips: Philips Azurion System
6th August 2024
Stationary general-purpose fluoroscopic x-ray
Model: 722079, 722224
MHRA reference: 31708580
Siemens Healthineers : Reference Section 8
August 2024
Reference Section 8
MHRA reference: 31616238
Siemens Healthineers : ACUSON Redwood Diagnostic Ultrasound System
US021/24/S + US027 - 28/24/S + US034/24/S
General-purpose ultrasound imaging system
Model: 11503314
MHRA reference: 31554675
Technomed: Disposable Stimulating Dissectors; Neurosign brand
25th July 2024
Nerve-locating probe – single use
Model: 4013-00; 5888-00
MHRA reference: 31519256