Field Safety Notices: 26 February to 1 March 2024

Aidence: Veye Lung Nodules

27 February 2024

Model: 3.22.0

MHRA reference: 28038186 2024/002/027/601/027

Arjo: IndiGo Intuitive Drive Assistance

14 February 2024

Accessory for basic electric hospital beds

Model: INDI-XXX

MHRA reference: 28028412 2023/012/013/601/033

Baxter: Flo-Rester, Flo-Thru, Vascular Probe, Ma Recette

29 February 2024

Surgical intravascular shunt

MHRA reference: 28043281 Letter 2024/002/029/601/026

MHRA reference: 28043281 FSN 2024/002/029/601/026

BD: BodyGuard MicroSet

26 February 2024

Electric infusion pump admin set,single use

MHRA reference: 28028023 2024/002/023/601/063

Beckman Coulter: DxA Automation System / DxA Aliquoter

23 February 2024 FSN-24006

Specimen processing instrument IVD, automated

MHRA reference: 28043275 2024/002/029/601/015

Beckman Coulter: Access Substrate

23 February 2024

Chemiluminescent substrate reagent IVD

Model: 81906

MHRA reference: 28043269 2024/002/029/601/013

bioMérieux: BIOFIRE Pneumoniaplus (PNplus) Panel

08 February 2024

Multiple-type respiratory pathogen nucleic acid

Model: RFIT-ASY-0142 (PNplus, 30-pack), RFIT-ASY-0143 (PNplus, 6-pack)

MHRA reference: 27943715

2024/002/006/601/040

bioMérieux: MUELLER HINTON E AGAR

26 Jan 2023

Mueller-Hinton agar antimicrobial susceptibility

MHRA reference: 27942675 2023/001/025/601/009

BVI: 581012 - IRRIGATION HANDLE (20/SP)

13 February 2024

MHRA reference: 28029327 2024/002/016/601/074

CONMED: HIP PRESERVATION SYSTEM SIGNATURE SERIES

09 February 2024

Arthroscopic shaver system blade, single-use

MHRA reference: 28043125 2024/002/007/601/091

Cook: Dilators - Coons Taper, EntuitSecure Adjustable Gastrointestinal Suture Anchor Sets, Chiba Biopsy NeedlesBrand

28 February 2024

Model: JCD22.0-38-20-COONS, GIAS-SRM-ADJ-2, DCHN-22-15.0, DCHN-22-15.0-U

MHRA reference: 28028797 2024/002/023/601/141

27 February 2024

Model: 17-5220/01

MHRA reference: 28040570 2024/002/028/601/044

Luminex: NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel

25 January 2024

MHRA reference: 28038177 Letter 2024/002/015/601/039

MHRA reference: 28038177 FSN 2024/002/015/601/039

Medicina: ENFit double-lumen polyurethane “Replogle” tube

12 February 2024

Model: NF02L

MHRA reference: 28030507 2024/002/026/601/060

Olympus: SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System

28 February 2024

General/multiple surgical solid-state laser system

Model: TFL-PLS, TFL-SLS

MHRA reference: 28029779 2024/002/026/601/051

Randox: MICROALBUMIN CALIBRATOR SERIES (mALB CAL)

31 January 2024

Microalbumin IVD, calibrator

MHRA reference: 28028402 2024/002/023/601/050

RaySearch Laboratories: RayStation

23 February 2024

Model: 8B, 9A, 9B, 10A, 10B, 11A, 11B, 12A, 12B, 2023B, 2024A

MHRA reference: 28043273 2024/002/029/601/025

Roche: t 511/ t 711: PT-aPTT

April 2023

MHRA reference: 27919638

Siemens Healthineers: ACUSON Redwood ultrasound system

US005-24-S + US011-12-24-S

General-purpose ultrasound imaging system

Model: 11503314

MHRA reference: 28037799 2024/002/027/601/062

Published 7 March 2024