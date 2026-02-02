Field Safety Notices: 26-30 January 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Andersen Caledonia: Sharp Safe Intravitreal Injection Needle
24 December 2025
Model: SPY 712
MHRA reference: 38285567 2025/012/024/601/039
Baxter: EVO IQ Large Volume Pump
28 January 2026
Model: ELVP002UKI and 04400121200
MHRA reference: 38329736 2026/001/019/601/021
BD: Alaris VP Infusion Sets
21 January 2026
Infusion Pump Administration Set
MHRA reference: 38309876 2026/001/014/601/056
Cepheid: Xpert Carba-R
09 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38324139 2026/001/027/601/045
Edan Instruments: Patient Monitoring and Fetal Monitoring Devices
27 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38324626 2026/001/027/601/003
Hologic: Brevera® Breast Biopsy System Disposable 9 Gauge N
07 January 2026
Mammographic stereotactic biopsy system
Model: BREVDISP09 SDM-SYS-9000-3D
MHRA reference: 38246814 2025/012/019/601/061
Medtronic: Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology
December 2025
Model: 977006
MHRA reference: 38189539 2022/004/001/291/003
Merit Medical Systems: BasixCOMPAK Inflation Device
25 November 2025
Catheter-balloon inflator, single-use
MHRA reference: 38308879 2025/012/011/601/068
OrthoPediatrics: Rail Drive Mechanism
15 January 2026
Model: 20-2012
MHRA reference: 38332647 2026/001/028/601/071
QIAGEN: QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel
27 November 2025
A collection of reagents and other associated
MHRA reference: 38324901 2026/001/027/601/118
Zhermack: Aquasil Putty Hard and Aquasil Putty Soft
26 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38347191 2026/001/029/601/156 Customer letter
MHRA reference: 38347191 2026/001/029/601/156 Distributor letter