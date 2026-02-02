Field Safety Notices: 26-30 January 2026

Field Safety Notices: 26-30 January 2026

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Andersen Caledonia: Sharp Safe Intravitreal Injection Needle

24 December 2025

Model: SPY 712

MHRA reference: 38285567 2025/012/024/601/039

Baxter: EVO IQ Large Volume Pump

28 January 2026

Model: ELVP002UKI and 04400121200

MHRA reference: 38329736 2026/001/019/601/021

BD: Alaris VP Infusion Sets

21 January 2026

Infusion Pump Administration Set

MHRA reference: 38309876 2026/001/014/601/056

Cepheid: Xpert Carba-R

09 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38324139 2026/001/027/601/045

Edan Instruments: Patient Monitoring and Fetal Monitoring Devices

27 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38324626 2026/001/027/601/003

Hologic: Brevera® Breast Biopsy System Disposable 9 Gauge N

07 January 2026

Mammographic stereotactic biopsy system

Model: BREVDISP09 SDM-SYS-9000-3D

MHRA reference: 38246814 2025/012/019/601/061

Medtronic: Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology

December 2025

Model: 977006

MHRA reference: 38189539 2022/004/001/291/003

Merit Medical Systems: BasixCOMPAK Inflation Device

25 November 2025

Catheter-balloon inflator, single-use

MHRA reference: 38308879 2025/012/011/601/068

OrthoPediatrics: Rail Drive Mechanism

15 January 2026

Model: 20-2012

MHRA reference: 38332647 2026/001/028/601/071

QIAGEN: QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel

27 November 2025

A collection of reagents and other associated

MHRA reference: 38324901 2026/001/027/601/118

Zhermack: Aquasil Putty Hard and Aquasil Putty Soft

26 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38347191 2026/001/029/601/156 Customer letter

MHRA reference: 38347191 2026/001/029/601/156 Distributor letter

