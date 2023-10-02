Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 September 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 25 to 29 September 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Beckman Coulter: Access hsTnI Reagent
25 September 2023
Model: All lots
MHRA reference: 27421134
Swemac: Motec Wrist Arthrodesis System
16 August 2023
Model: Metacarpal Connector/Taper
MHRA reference: 27410638