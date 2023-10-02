Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 September 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 25 to 29 September 2023.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Beckman Coulter: Access hsTnI Reagent

25 September 2023

Model: All lots

MHRA reference: 27421134

Swemac: Motec Wrist Arthrodesis System

16 August 2023

Model: Metacarpal Connector/Taper

MHRA reference: 27410638

Published 2 October 2023