Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 October 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott Medical: HeartMate Touch Communication System

22 October 2021

Implantable ventricular assist devices

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/291/005

B Braun Surgical: MONOPLUS and MONOMEND MAX USP 4/0

25 October 2021

Sutures

MHRA reference: 2021/010/026/601/500

Bluetree Group: Obisk Disposable Type IIR Surgical Masks

26 October 2021

Surgical drapes, gowns, masks

Model: OB11R/OB11RT

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/291/002

Boston Scientific: Hurricane RX Biliary Balloon Dilatation Catheter

21 October 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/291/001

CareDx: Olerup QTYPE 11

22 October 2021

IVDs, Immunology

MHRA reference: 2021/010/025/487/015

Euroteknika: Naturall+

18 October 2021

Implants, dental

Model: NICP_35.120

MHRA reference: 2021/010/020/701/048

GE Healthcare: Revolution CT

| GEHC Ref# 25500 | | — |

Computed Tomography

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/291/003

Atrium Medical (Getinge): Atrium Ocean Water Seal Chest Drain

22 October 2021

Chest Drains and accessories

MHRA reference: 2021/010/025/487/016

IMS EURO: El Dawlia ico Med - Sterile Hypodermic Syringe with Combined Safety Needle

22 October 2021

COVID vaccine delivery device

Model: XT

MHRA reference: 2021/010/021/291/001

Medline: Surgical Gowns

15 October 2021

Surgical drapes, gowns, masks

MHRA reference: 2021/010/021/291/004

Medtronic Ltd: Endurant II/IIs Stent Graft System

October 2021

Implants, non active, endoprostheses for aortic aneurysms

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/291/006

Ossur: Miami J Select

October 2021

Osteosynthesis, external fixators

Model: MJS-101, MJSR-101

MHRA reference: 2021/010/026/601/001

Philips Health Systems: CombiDiagnost R90/ProxiDiagnost N90

October 2021

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

Model: 709030; 709031; 706100

MHRA reference: 2021/010/022/291/004

Smith & Nephew: EVOS 3.5MM X 75MM LCK SCR S-T/ EVOS 3.5MM X 70MM

27 October 2021

Osteosynthesis, bone screws

MHRA reference: 2021/010/027/579/014

Trinity Biotech: HbA1c Controls Kit Level I

05 October 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/010/025/487/017