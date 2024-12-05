Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 November 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 25 to 29 November 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Siemens: epoc® Blood Analysis System
November 2024
epoc NXS Host
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34048116 2024/011/026/601/090
PAJUNK® : NRFit Rectus Sheath
23/10/2024
Peripheral anaesthesia catheter set, non-medicated
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34045564 2024/010/022/601/072
Beckman Coulter: Access hsTnI Reagent Kit
19/11/2024
Troponin I IVD, kit, Chemiluminescent Immunoassay
Model: B52699
LOTS: All Lots
MHRA reference: 34057680 2024/011/026/601/089
MHRA reference: 34057680 Response form
Philips: Turbo Elite Laser Atherectomy Catheter
November 2024
Peripheral Atherectomy System
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34059930 2024/011/026/601/039
Medtronic: Progrip™ Self-Gripping Polyester Mesh
November 2024
Surgical meshes, more than one component
Model: TEM1509G, TEM1515G
Lot: SYF0106X; SYF0272X
MHRA reference: 34072504 2024/011/028/601/050