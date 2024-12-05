Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 25 to 29 November 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Siemens: epoc® Blood Analysis System

November 2024

epoc NXS Host

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34048116   2024/011/026/601/090

PAJUNK® : NRFit Rectus Sheath

23/10/2024

Peripheral anaesthesia catheter set, non-medicated

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34045564   2024/010/022/601/072  

Beckman Coulter: Access hsTnI Reagent Kit

19/11/2024

Troponin I IVD, kit, Chemiluminescent Immunoassay

Model: B52699

LOTS: All Lots

MHRA reference: 34057680   2024/011/026/601/089

MHRA reference: 34057680   Response form

Philips: Turbo Elite Laser Atherectomy Catheter

November 2024

Peripheral Atherectomy System

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34059930   2024/011/026/601/039

Medtronic: Progrip™ Self-Gripping Polyester Mesh

November 2024

Surgical meshes, more than one component

Model: TEM1509G, TEM1515G

Lot: SYF0106X; SYF0272X

MHRA reference: 34072504   2024/011/028/601/050

