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Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 May 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 25 to 29 May 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
2 June 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
2 June 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Elekta: MOSAIQ Oncology Information System

May 2026

Linear Accelerators – Software Accessories

MHRA reference: 39662772 2026/004/030/601/029

Epocal: Epoc BGEM Test Cards

May 2026

MHRA reference: 39661312 2026/005/008/601/126

GE Medical Systems: Allia IGS 3,5,7 and Allia Moveo

Ref 18014

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital

MHRA reference: 39677778 2026/005/013/601/094

Medtronic: O-arm O2 Imaging System

May 2026 FA1542

Model: BI-700-02000

MHRA reference: 39678037 2026/004/029/601/135

STERIS: NEUTRA-FLUSH + Endoscope Channel Cleanser

19 May 2026

Model: 100848K, 100849K, 100850K, 100851K

MHRA reference: 39676929 2026/005/019/601/175

Trividia Health: TRUE METRIX, TRUE METRIX AIR, TRUE METRIX GO

May 2026

Glucose monitoring system IVD, home-use

Model: RE4i82-11; RE4i82-12; REA4i82-11; REA4i82-12; RF4i82-11BK; RF4i82-12BK

MHRA reference: 39665275 2026/002/011/601/061

Updates to this page

Published 2 June 2026
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