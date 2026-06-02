Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 May 2026
List of Field Safety Notices for 25 to 29 May 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Elekta: MOSAIQ Oncology Information System
May 2026
Linear Accelerators – Software Accessories
MHRA reference: 39662772 2026/004/030/601/029
Epocal: Epoc BGEM Test Cards
May 2026
MHRA reference: 39661312 2026/005/008/601/126
GE Medical Systems: Allia IGS 3,5,7 and Allia Moveo
Ref 18014
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
MHRA reference: 39677778 2026/005/013/601/094
Medtronic: O-arm O2 Imaging System
May 2026 FA1542
Model: BI-700-02000
MHRA reference: 39678037 2026/004/029/601/135
STERIS: NEUTRA-FLUSH + Endoscope Channel Cleanser
19 May 2026
Model: 100848K, 100849K, 100850K, 100851K
MHRA reference: 39676929 2026/005/019/601/175
Trividia Health: TRUE METRIX, TRUE METRIX AIR, TRUE METRIX GO
May 2026
Glucose monitoring system IVD, home-use
Model: RE4i82-11; RE4i82-12; REA4i82-11; REA4i82-12; RF4i82-11BK; RF4i82-12BK
MHRA reference: 39665275 2026/002/011/601/061