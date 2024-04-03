Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 March 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 25 to 29 March 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
BD: Sensi-Disc
08 January 2024
Antibacterial susceptibility testing disc IVD
MHRA reference: 28617868
Depuy Synthes: Cortex Screw Stardrive
27 March 2024
Orthopaedic bone screw (non sliding)
Model: 401.766TS, 04.200.018TS
MHRA reference: 28620466
EM Pharma: Calendula and Hamamelis Spray
CAPA 24-020
MHRA reference: 28064647
FH ORTHO: EASYMOVE
March 2024
CURVED SAWBLADE
MHRA reference: 28607771
Getinge: Cardiohelp-i
26 March 2024
Heart-lung bypass System
Model: 701048012
MHRA reference: 28617150
Getinge: All Maquet SAS ranges
January 2024
MHRA reference: 28603884
Mathys: Affinis Inverse Drill bit 2.5, Gen2 and 3.2 Gen2
26 March 2024
Reusable joint prosth impl kit
MHRA reference: 28620468
NRT: Celex
FSCA_PR20230929-02
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
MHRA reference: 28607835
Ossur: Rheo Knee / Rheo Knee XC
March 2024
MHRA reference: 28607768
provita medical: Straight IV-Pole with one-hand height adjustment
25 March 2024
Intravenous pole
MHRA reference: 28615127
Siemens Healthineers: Artis zee / Q / Q.zen
March 2024
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digita
MHRA reference: 28603423
Smiths Medical: CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
27 March 2024
Bedside infusion pump, single-channel
MHRA reference: 28607766
Southern Implants: Dental Temporary Abutments
13 Mach 2024
MHRA reference: 28618776