Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 March 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 25 to 29 March 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
3 April 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
3 April 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

BD: Sensi-Disc 

08 January 2024

Antibacterial susceptibility testing disc IVD 

MHRA reference: 28617868    

Depuy Synthes: Cortex Screw Stardrive

27 March 2024

Orthopaedic bone screw (non sliding)

Model: 401.766TS, 04.200.018TS 

MHRA reference: 28620466    

EM Pharma: Calendula and Hamamelis Spray 

CAPA 24-020 

MHRA reference: 28064647    

FH ORTHO: EASYMOVE  

March 2024

CURVED SAWBLADE 

MHRA reference: 28607771    

Getinge: Cardiohelp-i

26 March 2024

Heart-lung bypass System 

Model: 701048012

MHRA reference: 28617150   

Getinge: All Maquet SAS ranges   

January 2024

MHRA reference: 28603884      

Mathys: Affinis Inverse Drill bit 2.5, Gen2 and 3.2 Gen2 

26 March 2024

Reusable joint prosth impl kit 

MHRA reference: 28620468    

NRT: Celex  

FSCA_PR20230929-02 

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital 

MHRA reference: 28607835    

Ossur: Rheo Knee / Rheo Knee XC  

March 2024

MHRA reference: 28607768    

provita medical: Straight IV-Pole with one-hand height adjustment 

25 March 2024

Intravenous pole 

MHRA reference: 28615127

Siemens Healthineers: Artis zee / Q / Q.zen 

March 2024

Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digita 

MHRA reference: 28603423      

Smiths Medical: CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

27 March 2024

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

MHRA reference: 28607766    

Southern Implants: Dental Temporary Abutments 

13 Mach 2024

MHRA reference: 28618776

