Field Safety Notices: 25 to 29 January 2021

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

B Braun: PROSET CYTO-SET TYP SPACE W. 4 V. 2. SF

28 January 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

Model: 8250990SP

MHRA reference: 2021/001/028/601/002

Barco: Barco

20 January 2021

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS)

Model: MDNC-3421

MHRA reference: 2021/001/027/487/003

Baxter Healthcare: EVO IQ Large

January 2021

Infusion systems

Model: ELVP001UKI

MHRA reference: 2021/001/026/487/003

Baxter Healthcare: PRISMAX, V2 ROW

21 January 2021

Dialysis, haemodialysis

Model: PRISMAX MACHINES

MHRA reference: 2021/001/022/487/001

Fannin: MUELLER HINTON AGAR + 5% BLOOD &20mg/L NAD

8 January 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: W11171

MHRA reference: 2021/001/018/601/009

Haemonetics: BloodTrack

20 January 2021

IVDs, blood transfusion

MHRA reference: 2021/001/020/487/007

Invacare: Invacare Perfecto₂ V Oxygen Concentrator

8 January 2021

Oxygen concentrators

Model: IRC5PO2VAW

MHRA reference: 2021/001/013/291/020

Medtronic: Parietex™ Hydrophilic Anatomical Mesh

January 2021

Surgical mesh for hernia repair

Model: TECT1510AL

MHRA reference: 2021/001/026/291/003

Merivaara: Q-Flow

19 January 2021

Lamps & lights

Model: Q-Flow 4

MHRA reference: 2021/001/027/291/003

Molnlycke Health Care: Procedure Trays & Single Packed Sterile Trocar

21 January 2021

Surgical devices, non-powered)

MHRA reference: 2021/001/025/487/008

Pennine Healthcare: Pennine Custom Procedure Packs

12 January 2021

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2021/001/021/487/005

Rheon Medical: EyeWatch implant

19 January 2021

Other ophthalmic implants

MHRA reference: 2021/001/026/291/001

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer

25 January 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/001/026/291/004