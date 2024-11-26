Field Safety Notices: 25 November 2024
List of Field Safety Notices for 25 November 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
RRR Manufacturing Pty Ltd: CellAED®
25/11/2024
Automated External Defibrillator
Model: CellAED 100-2.2-094
MHRA reference: 34027855 2024/011/025/601/094