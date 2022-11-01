Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 October 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 24 to 28 October 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: Alinity m System
14 October 2022
IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test MHRA reference: 2022/010/020/701/021
ebr SYSTEMS: WiSE CRT Transmitter
20 October 2022
Implants, Active, Intracardiac (leadless)
Model: 4100 MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/701/021
Eurospine: Cage intersomatique cervicale métallique de fusio
RP006/22
Spinal Implants MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/596/002
Getinge: Extension table top
13 September 2022
Operating Table
Model: 114020AN, 114020F0 MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/596/002
Hill-Rom: Hill-Rom900, CenturisPro and Ampera
FA-2022-016
Beds And Accessories MHRA reference: 2022/010/020/596/001
Medtronic: 174-0012, VS3 Iridium – Miniature Microscope (MMS-IR), 805nm (GMDN 35958) 175-0012, VS3 Iridium – Miniature Microscope (MMS-IR), 785nm (GMDN 35191) 161-0001, VS3 Iridium – Light Integrator (Beamcombiner) (GMDN 35958)
October 2022
Endoscopes, Televisual Systems MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/596/003
Philips: Philips Laser System
October 2022
Therapy, Lasers
Model: LAS-100 MHRA reference: 2022/010/019/601/503
Swemac: Motec Wrist Arthrodesis System Metacarpal Connector/Taper
20 October 2022
Joint Prosthesis, Misc MHRA reference: 2022/010/020/701/041
TRACOE Medical: TRACOE Tracheostomy tube
24 October 2022
Airway Devices MHRA reference: 2022/010/027/611/006
UCL Institute of Healthcare Engineering: UCL-Ventura CPAP
22 September 2022
Lung Ventilators MHRA reference: 2022/010/026/599/001