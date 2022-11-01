Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 October 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity m System

14 October 2022

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test MHRA reference: 2022/010/020/701/021

ebr SYSTEMS: WiSE CRT Transmitter

20 October 2022

Implants, Active, Intracardiac (leadless)

Model: 4100 MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/701/021

Eurospine: Cage intersomatique cervicale métallique de fusio

RP006/22

Spinal Implants MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/596/002

Getinge: Extension table top

13 September 2022

Operating Table

Model: 114020AN, 114020F0 MHRA reference: 2022/010/017/596/002

Hill-Rom: Hill-Rom900, CenturisPro and Ampera

FA-2022-016

Beds And Accessories MHRA reference: 2022/010/020/596/001

Medtronic: 174-0012, VS3 Iridium – Miniature Microscope (MMS-IR), 805nm (GMDN 35958) 175-0012, VS3 Iridium – Miniature Microscope (MMS-IR), 785nm (GMDN 35191) 161-0001, VS3 Iridium – Light Integrator (Beamcombiner) (GMDN 35958)

October 2022

Endoscopes, Televisual Systems MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/596/003

Philips: Philips Laser System

October 2022

Therapy, Lasers

Model: LAS-100 MHRA reference: 2022/010/019/601/503

Swemac: Motec Wrist Arthrodesis System Metacarpal Connector/Taper

20 October 2022

Joint Prosthesis, Misc MHRA reference: 2022/010/020/701/041

TRACOE Medical: TRACOE Tracheostomy tube

24 October 2022

Airway Devices MHRA reference: 2022/010/027/611/006

UCL Institute of Healthcare Engineering: UCL-Ventura CPAP

22 September 2022

Lung Ventilators MHRA reference: 2022/010/026/599/001