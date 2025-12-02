Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 November 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 24 to 28 November 2025.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
2 December 2025
Field safety notice
2 December 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

CellaVision: Automated Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer DI-60

10 October 2025

MHRA reference: 37806089 2025/011/006/601/045

Cook: Flexor Check-Flo Introducer Set

24 November 2025

Vascular catheter introduction set, nonimplantable

Model: G13033

MHRA reference: 37760608 2025/011/024/601/132

Gambro Lundia AB trading as Baxter Lund: AK 98 (Update to FSN 33846890)

24 November 2025

Haemodialysis system Institutional / Home-Use

Model: 115244, 115248, 115249, 115250, 955106, 955403, 955404, 955406, 955989

MHRA reference: 37762992 2024/010/025/601/085 Customer Letter

MHRA reference: 37762992 2024/010/025/601/085 Patient Letter

Henry Schein: Maxima Diamond Bur

REF: 2025-FSCA-0001-7615

MHRA reference: 37763876 2025/011/005/601/067

Kimal: Procedure packs

2 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37738966 2025/011/020/601/046

Philips: IntelliVue Patient Monitor

31 October 2025

Model: M1802A

MHRA reference: 37776019 2025/011/007/601/050

Sophysa: Intracranial Pressure Monitor Pressio 2

17 November 2025

Model: PSO-4000

MHRA reference: 37773654 2025/011/024/601/034

