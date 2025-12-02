Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 November 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 24 to 28 November 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
CellaVision: Automated Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer DI-60
10 October 2025
MHRA reference: 37806089 2025/011/006/601/045
Cook: Flexor Check-Flo Introducer Set
24 November 2025
Vascular catheter introduction set, nonimplantable
Model: G13033
MHRA reference: 37760608 2025/011/024/601/132
Gambro Lundia AB trading as Baxter Lund: AK 98 (Update to FSN 33846890)
24 November 2025
Haemodialysis system Institutional / Home-Use
Model: 115244, 115248, 115249, 115250, 955106, 955403, 955404, 955406, 955989
MHRA reference: 37762992 2024/010/025/601/085 Customer Letter
MHRA reference: 37762992 2024/010/025/601/085 Patient Letter
Henry Schein: Maxima Diamond Bur
REF: 2025-FSCA-0001-7615
MHRA reference: 37763876 2025/011/005/601/067
Kimal: Procedure packs
2 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37738966 2025/011/020/601/046
Philips: IntelliVue Patient Monitor
31 October 2025
Model: M1802A
MHRA reference: 37776019 2025/011/007/601/050
Sophysa: Intracranial Pressure Monitor Pressio 2
17 November 2025
Model: PSO-4000
MHRA reference: 37773654 2025/011/024/601/034