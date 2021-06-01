Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 May 2021

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Bard: Bard Leg Straps

19 May 2021

Urine collection devices and accessories

MHRA reference: 2021/005/020/487/010

Baxter: Medication Delivery, Nutrition, and Renal Care products

26 May 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

MHRA reference: 2021/005/021/487/009

Beckman Coulter: SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Reagent and Calibrator

20 May 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassay

MHRA reference: 2021/005/021/601/004

Gama Healthcare: Clinell Universal Wipes

20 May 2021

Disinfectants for medical devices

Model: CW200

MHRA reference: 2021/005/005/601/530

Philips: Ingenia Ambition X, Ingenia Ambition S

May 2021/FCO78100524

Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories

Model: 871356, 871359

MHRA reference: 2021/005/024/487/017

Phillips: Tempus Pro

07 May 2021/FA-009

Monitors, patient

MHRA reference: 2021/005/025/487/012

Philips Medical: Allura Xper

May 2021/2020-IGTBST-017

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

Model: 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722035, 722038, 722058

MHRA reference: 2021/005/024/487/016

Siemens Healthineers: ADVIA Chemistry XPT

May 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/005/024/601/001

Smith and Nephew: JELONET

24 May 2021

Wound management

MHRA reference: 2021/005/027/487/020

Stryker Trauma: Nail Insertion Sleeve, elastic T2 Tibia SPI

19 May 2021

Osteosynthesis, nails intramedullary

MHRA reference: 2021/005/021/487/001

Terumo: Extracorporeal blood circuits, Tubing sets

2102–2021-05

Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

Model: CX-BE068X CX-BE093X CX-BE094X CX-CH088X CX-CH094X CX-CH132X CX-CZ095XA CX-CZ095X CX-CZ096X CX-DK098 CX-GE279 CX-UK484 CX-UK575

MHRA reference: 2021/005/025/487/013

ThermoFisher Scientific: Oxoid MacConkey Agar without Salt

17 May 2021

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: PO0148A

MHRA reference: 2021/005/021/601/015