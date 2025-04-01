Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 March 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 24 to 28 March 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
1 April 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
1 April 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott Molecular, Inc: Alinity m System

19 March 2025

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35154752   Customer reply form - 2025/003/025/601/022

MHRA reference: 35154752   FSN

Avanos Medical Inc: Ballard Closed Suction Systems

21 March 2025

Suction System Catheter, General Purpose

Model: 198; 210; 20083; 220135; 2210-5; 2271418-5; 227-5

MHRA reference: 35145199   2025/003/024/601/057

B. Braun Avitum AG: Single Needle Cross Over/Single Needle Bloodlines

19 March 2025

for Dialog+ and Dialog iQ dialysis machines

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35135270   2025/003/020/601/049

Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer

14 March 2025

Ref Number: FSN-25025

Analyzer Module: DxC 500 AU Module w/ISE, DxC 500i / DxC 500 AU Module, DxC 500i

Software version: SW 1.3.0 and 1.3.2

MHRA reference: 35155883   FSN   2025/003/025/601/037

MHRA reference: 35155883   Vigilance response form

Beckman Coulter: DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer

14 March 2025

Ref Number: FSN-25026

Analyzer Module: Access 2 Module, DxC 500i

Software version: SW v1.3.0 and 1.3.2

MHRA reference: 35155351   FSN   2025/003/025/601/109

MHRA reference: 35155351   Vigilance response form

Corin Limited: Trinity Acetabular Shells

20 March 2025

Ref: FA 2025 003 – FSN Rev: 1.0

Trinity 56mm Taper Size 4 Cluster Shell

Model: 321.04.356

LOT: 568616

MHRA reference: 35133891   2025/003/020/601/095

Covidien llc: Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) Sterile Interface Module (SIM) Intermittent Connectivity

March 2025

Medtronic Reference: FA1473

Model: MRASA0003

MHRA reference: 35154949   2025/003/025/601/098

Epocal Inc.: epoc® Blood Analysis System

March 2025

Multi blood gas/haem/electrolyte analyte IVD rgt

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35155552   2025/003/025/601/014

Hill-Rom, Inc: Progressa Bed

25.03.2025

FA-2025-006

Basic electric hospital bed

Model: refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35155002   - FSN    2025/003/025/601/136

MHRA reference: 35155002   – Customer reply form

24.03.2025

FSN Ref.: R-2025-02

Knee arthroplasty wedge

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35145588   2025/003/024/601/061

Updates to this page

Published 1 April 2025
Contents