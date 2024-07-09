Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 June 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 24 to 28 June 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

B Braun: Spaceplus Infusomat  

24 June 2024

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel 

MHRA reference: 30931286     2024/006/024/601/011

Baxter: iLED 7 Surgical Lights

21 June 2024

Operating Light 

MHRA reference: 30919404     2024/006/019/601/118 

Getinge: Advanta VXT and Flixene Vascular Graft 

21 June 2024

Synthetic Vascular Graft 

MHRA reference: 30959662     2024/005/030/601/090

Philips: BiPAP A30 Ventilator (Respironics, Inc.) BiPAP A40 

21 May 2024

Portable electric ventilator 

MHRA reference: 30458851      2024/003/027/601/074

SCHILLER MEDICAL: DEFIGARD Touch7 

June 2024

Monitor Defibrillator 

MHRA reference: 30972900     2024/006/028/601/011 

Siemens Healthineers: Luminos dRF/Lotus Max

XP017-24-S, XP018-24-S, XP019-24-S 

Interventional fluoroscopic x-ray system  

Model: 10762471, 11574100  

MHRA reference: 30958391      2024/006/026/601/026  

Stryker: SYNCHRO Guidewires  

June 2024

MHRA reference: 30948961     2024/006/007/601/071 

Zimmer Biomet: CPT   

01 July 2024

Uncoated hip femur prosthesis, one-piece 

MHRA reference: 31016779     2024/007/001/601/031 

ZOLL: 731 Ventilator – for MRI Compatible Devices 

FSCA 2024-04-01

MHRA reference: 30950986     2024/004/029/601/103

