Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 June 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 24 to 28 June 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
B Braun: Spaceplus Infusomat
24 June 2024
Bedside infusion pump, single-channel
MHRA reference: 30931286 2024/006/024/601/011
Baxter: iLED 7 Surgical Lights
21 June 2024
Operating Light
MHRA reference: 30919404 2024/006/019/601/118
Getinge: Advanta VXT and Flixene Vascular Graft
21 June 2024
Synthetic Vascular Graft
MHRA reference: 30959662 2024/005/030/601/090
Philips: BiPAP A30 Ventilator (Respironics, Inc.) BiPAP A40
21 May 2024
Portable electric ventilator
MHRA reference: 30458851 2024/003/027/601/074
SCHILLER MEDICAL: DEFIGARD Touch7
June 2024
Monitor Defibrillator
MHRA reference: 30972900 2024/006/028/601/011
Siemens Healthineers: Luminos dRF/Lotus Max
XP017-24-S, XP018-24-S, XP019-24-S
Interventional fluoroscopic x-ray system
Model: 10762471, 11574100
MHRA reference: 30958391 2024/006/026/601/026
Stryker: SYNCHRO Guidewires
June 2024
MHRA reference: 30948961 2024/006/007/601/071
Zimmer Biomet: CPT
01 July 2024
Uncoated hip femur prosthesis, one-piece
MHRA reference: 31016779 2024/007/001/601/031
ZOLL: 731 Ventilator – for MRI Compatible Devices
FSCA 2024-04-01
MHRA reference: 30950986 2024/004/029/601/103